British Airways resumes weekly flight

British Airways air-bridge (Photo courtesy of the Governor’s Office)

(CNS) The tourism ministry has confirmed that British Airways will resume its commercial regular weekly flight service between Grand Cayman and London Heathrow from Monday 27 September. The airline will operate a variable schedule three times per week based on a seasonal timetable and travel demand, flying via Nassau, Bahamas. As that country is on the UK amber list of countries, travellers need to review the guidelines for the latest rules for passengers arriving in England, where a verifiable vaccine is required.

Although the Cayman Islands returned to the Open Skies agreement last week, British Airways is currently the only airline other than Cayman Airways that will be offering a service here. Before COVID-19 burst Cayman’s community bubble, when government was planning to lift quarantine measures for fully vaccinated passengers, other carriers had been expected to begin flying in again next month.

However, government has paused the phased reopening and is not expected to lift quarantine measure now until the year end.

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said he was pleased BA was still resuming its scheduled commercial service as expected.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in organising and facilitating the repatriation flights, in particular the governor’s office, Travel Cayman and staff from the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, and British Airways. Their collective dedication and hard work allowed the essential air-bridge between our two countries to remain open while borders were closed,” he said.

While Cayman is on the UK’s green list, passengers who travel on the BA flight via Nassau will be classed as arriving from an amber country when they get to Heathrow, so unvaccinated travellers from the Cayman Islands will have to self-isolate for 10 days if travelling on a BA flight from 27 September onwards.

Vaccinated travellers will need to get a standard certificate from the Health Services Authority, in line with other British Overseas Territories, which can be used for entry through the UK border.

The letters of certification may be requested from the Office of the Medical Officer of Health by emailing vaccinecertification@hsa.ky and attaching a copy of your vaccination card, as a screen shot. Requests will take three business days to process. All inbound travellers to the Cayman Islands are reminded to complete the online travel form via the Travel Cayman portal (here). A Travel Cayman certificate is required prior to travel and must be presented at airport check-in. UK guidance on red, amber, green lists: check the rules for travel to England from abroad