Booster shots begin for most vulnerable

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has begun a COVID-19 “soft start” booster shot vaccination programme by inviting the most vulnerable members of the community who are severely at risk and completed the double-dose course of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago to get this third jab. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Tuesday that the next group who will be invited for this third shot will be people aged over 50 or those who are clinically compromised in some way. Officials confirmed that this very first small group of people would be contacted by the HSA to organise the shot.

The UK approved the use of boosters last week and 11,000 more vaccines are arriving from London next week, so the government made the decision to begin this third dose programme in order to maintain protection levels for the more vulnerable people in the community. Governor Martyn Roper said that more boosters will be sent as we need them to enable everyone over 50 and those who are immune compromised to get the third shot.

There is still considerable debate among the scientific community about the need for these boosters and there are ethical questions about getting vaccines to countries crying out for enough supplies for even a first shot before giving those in the wealthiest countries a third. But the government here is receiving the supplies for free from the UK, which is keen to ensure the overseas territories are not neglected.

Government is hoping the boosters will provide additional protection and confidence as it deliberates over its stalled border reopening plan, which is still heavily dependent on being able to protect everyone in Cayman from the most serious health risk posed by COVID-19.