Bills for work permit vaccine mandates rolled out

Premier Wayne Panton at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Government has released two bills that will pave the way for the introduction of mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirements for work permit holders and some residents in the Cayman Islands. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has also said that COVID-19 vaccine mandates will soon be introduced for new civil service employees and that discussions are underway on requiring them for existing public sector front-line workers.

Premier Wayne Panton revealed plans to require new and renewing permit holders to be vaccinated some time ago but it took longer than expected to draft the legislation, which is now available for public review. However, mandating vaccines for residents and locals is likely to prove more controversial.

​The premier, using his powers provided for under section 11 of the Cayman Islands Constitution (Amendment) Order 2020, cut the constitutionally required public consultation period from 28 to 10 days, as the amendments are part of urgent measures to protect the community from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and aid in the economic recovery of the Cayman Islands.

The bills require anyone applying for the grant or renewal of a work permit or for extended residency under the laws, including those eligible to apply for permanent residency, to provide documented evidence that they have either completed an approved COVID-19 vaccine course or pledge their willingness to undertake an approved vaccination course and comply with other instructions given by the medical officer of health within a specific period.

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders, the minister responsible for border control and labour, said, “The PACT Government remains steadfast in its commitment to keep the health and safety of our people and residents at the forefront of all policy decisions relating to the reopening of our borders.

“A critical aspect of keeping our people healthy is ensuring that a high percentage of our population is vaccinated against COVID-19. As we see the deadly and overwhelming havoc that COVID outbreaks have had, and are currently having, on neighbouring countries in the region and on fellow UK Overseas Territories, it is important that we act swiftly in taking every precaution to protect our community.”

At Thursday’s press briefing, DG Manderson spoke about a possible mandate for front-line public sector workers or new local recruits to the civil service, which may prove to be far more controversial.

He said that according to the last survey of civil servants several months ago, the vaccination rate was at 70% and he accepted that this figure was not “a world class rate” and the civil service needed to do better, especially when at some statuary authorities, such as Cayman Airways, staff were 100% vaccinated. He said the civil service should have the highest vaccination rate on the island.

Some civil servants have said that they do not want to be vaccinated while others are worried about working alongside people who are not, especially those on the front line, Manderson said. He also noted that some Travel Cayman staff and border control officers are not vaccinated, putting them at direct risk.

He said another survey is now underway and civil service management has been engaging staff in Zoom calls. Front-line workers are aware that this mandate is under consideration and he has pledged to meet and talk with them before it is rolled out, the DG added.

There is a growing demand from the community for teachers to be vaccinated, a sentiment that was further fuelled by the outbreak at the George Town Primary. But the civil service boss will face some challenges, given that some people object to the vaccination for health reasons or on religious grounds, and other by fear based on misinformation.