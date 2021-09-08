Bill will make Cayman Islands Coast Guard official

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): Legislation to formally establish the country’s first coastguard unit has been published in the government gazette. The latest arm of local law enforcement has been taking shape over the last year and its first cohort of recruits graduated in March. An amalgamation of the jobs once done by the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit with parts of customs and immigration, this new uniform branch is tasked with both policing the waters surrounding Cayman and rescuing those in trouble.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has already been operating for several months under the command of Robert Scotland. It is expected to support several existing agencies and perform a range of duties, from rescuing trapped turtles to recovering drugs from the sea.

The bill now gazetted formally establishes the coastguard “as a uniformed and disciplined department of Government” responsible for maritime enforcement of local laws, the coordination and delivery of maritime search and rescue, and ensuring compliance with relevant international law, conventions and treaties relating to safety of life at sea and pollution prevention.

It is also responsible for enforcing local laws and any applicable international law, conventions and treaties for the prevention, detection and disruption of illicit activity at sea in Cayman waters and the high seas up to the territorial waters of other jurisdictions.

The legislation sets out the powers and responsibilities of the commander, senior officers and recruits, the powers of arrest, offences under the law, as well as recruitment, general management and the administration of this new unit, which is being funded by central government with its own budget separate from the RCIPS.

The public now has 28 days to examine the law and if anyone wishes to comment, they should contact their constituency MP directly before it is tabled in Parliament, which can take place anytime after the four week consultation period.