Bill will make Cayman Islands Coast Guard official
(CNS): Legislation to formally establish the country’s first coastguard unit has been published in the government gazette. The latest arm of local law enforcement has been taking shape over the last year and its first cohort of recruits graduated in March. An amalgamation of the jobs once done by the RCIPS Joint Marine Unit with parts of customs and immigration, this new uniform branch is tasked with both policing the waters surrounding Cayman and rescuing those in trouble.
The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has already been operating for several months under the command of Robert Scotland. It is expected to support several existing agencies and perform a range of duties, from rescuing trapped turtles to recovering drugs from the sea.
The bill now gazetted formally establishes the coastguard “as a uniformed and disciplined department of Government” responsible for maritime enforcement of local laws, the coordination and delivery of maritime search and rescue, and ensuring compliance with relevant international law, conventions and treaties relating to safety of life at sea and pollution prevention.
It is also responsible for enforcing local laws and any applicable international law, conventions and treaties for the prevention, detection and disruption of illicit activity at sea in Cayman waters and the high seas up to the territorial waters of other jurisdictions.
The legislation sets out the powers and responsibilities of the commander, senior officers and recruits, the powers of arrest, offences under the law, as well as recruitment, general management and the administration of this new unit, which is being funded by central government with its own budget separate from the RCIPS.
The public now has 28 days to examine the law and if anyone wishes to comment, they should contact their constituency MP directly before it is tabled in Parliament, which can take place anytime after the four week consultation period.
See the bill in the CNS Library.
Category: Local News
I thought this lovely Coast Guard was already in existence with full complement of Assistant Deputy Chief Commandants and broken vehicles in place?
All of this new government expenditure that started under the Progressives and continue under PACT needs to stop immediately. The government is claiming that it is essentially running out of money and that they need to open the borders to help reduce expenditures and increase revenues. Those claims can’t be true based on the government’s new and proposed policies that will only put further strain on the public purse. The government needs to clearly indicate how all new and proposed expenditure will be paid for without having to borrow more money and without having to increase fees and other taxes.
We have all been under financial pressure in recent times. Many of us have had to make sacrifices and do without so that we can make ends meet. The government needs to do the same instead of entertaining new expenditures that will ultimately result in increased fees and taxes and further financial pressure on an already overly burdened population.
That’s nice of Bill.