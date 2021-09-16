Beauty pageant to scale back crowd

Miss Cayman Islands Universe contestants (from social media)

(CNS): The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee has said the COVID-19 outbreak has forced them to reduce crowd numbers for the pageant on Saturday night but fans can get a refund on tickets. The beauty contest will be live-streamed on social media as the event will only provide for an indoor seated audience at the Westin hotel of just 100 people, who will be asked to wear masks. 200 people will be allowed to be seated outside on the lawns, where the pageant will be broadcast live on large screens.

“We are saddened by this situation, however, it is important that we each do our part to stop community spread of this virus,” said Committee Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee. “We do have a sold out event but we’ve had to change our protocols to adhere to the government’s new crowd limits. The committee takes this very seriously and we will ensure all standards and protocols are enforced.”

Those who will be indoors have already been contacted by members of the committee or the contestants, but those wanting to view the event from the Westin lawn should contact the committee to arrange a seat. The nine contestants will be making appearances outside, organisers said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our nine intelligent contestants for their dedication and commitment leading up to the pageant, and to Mariah Tibbetts, our reigning queen, on a job well done over the past year,” added Dacres-Lee.