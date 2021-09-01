Alden made QC after decade’s absence from court

Former premier Alden McLaughlin in Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin has some new letters to add to his name as he has been made Queen’s Counsel, along with four other Caymanian lawyers. McLaughlin is said to be returning to the bar after well over a decade’s absence from the courtroom. With his return to the legal stage as a ‘silk’, he will be required to do some pro bono work for people unable to afford representation, though the professional accolade will ensure that his fees for paying work will be worth his while. In addition to McLaughlin, Solicitor General Reshma Sharma has also become one of the country’s latest QCs.

They are joined by Mac Webster Imrie, a consultant with Maples and Calder; Rachael Reynolds, a global senior partner at Ogier; and Colette Ann Wilkins, a partner with Walkers.

It is four years since any attorneys in Cayman received ‘silk’ designation and no criminal prosecutors or defence attorneys have been elevated in this latest round of QC appointments.

In a press release from Judicial Administration, Chief Justice Anthony Smellie, who recommends the appointment to the governor, gave a detailed explanation of how the lawyers were selected and the need to balance these senior appointments.

And while Cayman already has a number of silks still practicing in financial and civil areas, with the exception of one QC who occasionally takes on criminal defence work, the courts are almost entirely dependent on senior lawyers from the UK to do the more serious criminal work.

In a release announcing the new QCs, who will be formally inducted at the Grand Court on Friday, Chief Justice Smellie said the appointments came at the end of an intensive process of consultation and vetting, this time commencing in January 2021, by himself and his colleagues, and the UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

He said the selections were made having regard to the needs of the jurisdiction, as prior holders relocate, retire, or channel their service into the local judiciary, and the need to maintain a stable pool of QCs relative to the size of the profession and local population.