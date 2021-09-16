Acting port boss steps down amidst board conflict
(CNS): Joseph Woods is returning to his previous job at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands as manager of operations and security, after internal conflicts with two old board members have been exacerbated and undermine his role as PACI’s chief executive officer. Woods told CNS that he hasn’t tendered his resignation at this point from his substantive position, which he is resuming next week, but said it was no longer possible for him to act as director/CEO given the current situation with board members, who he said are aware of his concerns.
Woods has therefore resigned from that acting post. He said the change in the board membership was not the cause of his concerns but rather a long running issue with existing directors.
Woods has been acting as the director for almost three years after he agreed to temporarily take the reins after Clement Reid was fired over mismanagement of public funds, which came to light following a report by the auditor general. Since then, at least one recruitment process has been carried out but the preferred candidate ultimately declined the offer of a job. Woods, who did not apply for the job, was asked to stay on as the acting director and he reluctantly agreed.
But it appears that the issues relating to staffing matters that seem to be at the heart of Woods’ problem and disagreements with some board directors remain. There have been a number of human resource problems among PACI’s management team as well as with night shift workers, where Woods has previously outlined some serious issues relating to inefficiencies.
The deputy director and chief financial officer, James Parsons, formally retired at the end of 2019 after he was on extended sick leave for around 18 months. Woods himself fired a number of people when he took the top job, but recruitment and internal staff issues continue to be a problem at the authority.
Cline Glidden, the new PACI board chairman, is now responsible for triggering a new recruitment process. He told CNS that a press release will be issued soon, given that the port has been without a permanent director for the past three years, a situation which the new board “is seeking to remedy as quickly as possible”, he said.
Category: Government Administration, Politics
port authority(like most of civil service) is a rats nest of incompetence
11:05 The cargo port does need expansion. Anyone that has anything to do with the dock knows this. We may not need a cruise pier but we definitely need a bigger cargo dock.
The capacity restrictions are causing higher prices all around.
Delays and expensive overtime bills are driving it.
Nobody would want the post unless they have the authority to make the changes that need to be made without political interference or interference by members of the board that have their own agendas. The first act of the chairman should be to remove all of the other board members and replace them with competent individuals.
That Port is a terrible mess especially if you trying to get stuff! The drivers and public are at the mercy of security guards and port workers moods! They close early without notice and yet charge storage fees the next day!
I had high hopes for Mr Woods but I’m afraid the mess is beyond his control! They need all new managers and deputies in there!
I worked with Joey Woods when he was RCIPS and also when he was PACI Operations & Security Manager. A professional!
I experienced similar Board interference, nepotism and conflicts of interest at another SAGC. I had no reason to remain and accept it – happily retired from the swamp now!!
Board interference from the old guard is generally about lining their picket land those that are subordinate have to be complicit in that which they might get some crumbs for or they end up in “conflict’ and are replaced.
We should not be losing Mr Woods he has done well. We should be losing these old cronies on the Board who are the root of the problem.
He smelled the rat. The Port Authority will be a better authority with him not acting as Director.
Cline, Irma, Matthew and new board – make sure you look into the shyt happening in that organization. Staff are not happy, morales are low, staff are over worked, there have been DANGEROUS and uncouth practices on how to operate the cranes and machinery at the port put in place by the acting Director and his crews.
Trust me, it is alot we port staff have been through, and we would appreciate a meeting with the new board of directors.
All Dart supporters and hangers on. Cayman’s boards are stacked again. This place is done like dinner.
Board interference from the new appointees is generally about rooting out those that line their pockets and those that are complicit in that which they might get some crumbs for or they end up in “conflict’ and are replaced.
2 bosses – 3 years.
Hmmmmmmmmmm.
This is going to be one Huge Cluster F$#@ shortly more conflicts of interests than Quakers have Oats. Recycling these same old corrupt henchmen and friends of Compromised govt officials and political Crooks is a recipe for disaster. Already in the Breakers and Pease Bay area the land conflicts between family members has began, because of Project speculation and Greed. Unfortunately our precious Wetlands are going to bare the brunt and devastation of this unfortunate situation. Cant blame Mr Joseph Woods get out this mess before it starts!
Is there a reason why anyone would benefit from inefficiencies?
11:05 Indirectly… they could claim that the port wasn’t big enough to facilitate the demand. Thye could say there are hold-ups that they would claim would be due to lack of space but in reality, it would be due to incompetence and inefficiency. But they would push their agenda and the port expansion project might rear its ugly head again. Those pushing for the port would benefit. The rest of us..not so much :/