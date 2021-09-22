96% of adults over 50 have had at least one shot

Vaccines administered by HSA staff (file photo)

(CNS): The most recent breakdown of the demographics of people who have been vaccinated, with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine shows that 93% of residents in Cayman over the age of 40 have now rolled up their sleeves, with even higher rates in the 50-59 and over 60 age groups (96% and 97% respectively). The latest details from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on testing and vaccination reveal four positive cases of the virus over the last 24 hours in travellers but there are no reports of any new cases in the community.

The emergence of COVID-19 in the community this month has fuelled a spike in vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, 54,796 people, or 77% of an estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one dose and 50,901, or 72%, have had two shots. Two people have also now had a third short as the booster programme gets underway for the most vulnerable.

“We know there is a lot of interest from the public about receiving a booster dose,” said Dr Lee. “However, this programme is not yet open to the public in general. The HSA will make an announcement in due course.”

As well as extremely high vaccination rates among adults, with even 81% of young people aged 18-29 having now received at least one shot, almost three quarters of eligible children aged 12-17 have also at least started their vaccination course.

Vaccination rate by age group: