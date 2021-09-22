96% of adults over 50 have had at least one shot
(CNS): The most recent breakdown of the demographics of people who have been vaccinated, with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine shows that 93% of residents in Cayman over the age of 40 have now rolled up their sleeves, with even higher rates in the 50-59 and over 60 age groups (96% and 97% respectively). The latest details from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee on testing and vaccination reveal four positive cases of the virus over the last 24 hours in travellers but there are no reports of any new cases in the community.
The emergence of COVID-19 in the community this month has fuelled a spike in vaccinations. As of Wednesday morning, 54,796 people, or 77% of an estimated population of 71,106, have had at least one dose and 50,901, or 72%, have had two shots. Two people have also now had a third short as the booster programme gets underway for the most vulnerable.
“We know there is a lot of interest from the public about receiving a booster dose,” said Dr Lee. “However, this programme is not yet open to the public in general. The HSA will make an announcement in due course.”
As well as extremely high vaccination rates among adults, with even 81% of young people aged 18-29 having now received at least one shot, almost three quarters of eligible children aged 12-17 have also at least started their vaccination course.
Vaccination rate by age group:
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Incompetence by CIG reigns supreme. 95% of population vulnerable to the virus (40+) population is vaccinated. What gives? Open the economy, open the borders and give the people of Cayman their freedom to work and travel back.
These numbers are amazing and show that the population of Cayman has done their part and is ready to reopen.
The correct steps to take now will be to continue to wear masks in supermarkets, medical offices, public transport, and businesses that choose to do so.
The recent outbreaks have put us on guard and shown us that:
1/ Covid zero is not a realistic goal
2/ We should maintain precautions where possible
3/ Vaccinated people are at a low risk of serious illness
4/ Children are at a low risk of serious illness
It’s time to get this country back on track. It’s time to allow freedom of travel to vaccinated people as the rest of the world is.
Nearly the whole damn place is protected and, yet, here we sit closed off. 🤦🏻♀️
Not me!
I have lost all faith in PACT sticking with any part of their reopening plan. More people getting vaccinated is great but will it really matter to a government that reacted out of fear when we had a community outbreak? Even if we get to 100% of all eligible people fully vaccinated I doubt it will be enough.
I do not trust them. They have taken away our credibility with airlines, booking agents, tourists, etc. If killing tourism for the next 3-5 years was the goal of PACT they have absolutely achieved that goal.
So we done with the ‘Armageddon’ now? Rolls eyes!
Open up now!
Looks like everyone is getting vaccinated except for the trolls on here. No wonder the current outbreak is so small and no one is dying. Give it another two weeks and open the border!
This kind of data should have been published long ago.
CNS: It’s been published regularly for a while. You haven’t been paying attention.
Au contraire
Thank you CNS! With these figures on % of vaccinated persons, what is the Government doing not proceeding with Phase 4 (?) – the most vulnerable to C19 is almost 100% vaccinated. We are well over 80% where the “age” counts.
Current Government needs to commence a community to community education program, that contracting C19 does not equal death, especially when you are vaccinated!
Open 14th Oct.
This is great news! Based on this information it should be concluded that we are definitely ready to open the borders.
Not all age groups are at equal risk, and those that are at higher risk are over 90% vaccinated. This is what matters, rather than the arbitrary target of 80% across all age groups.
Kids under 12 are extremely low risk (https://www.bbc.com/news/health-57766717), so let’s open up!
Nah, flu epidemic is predicted for winter months, for people developed no immunity due to flu absence in the last two years. Get ready for a flu jab. Not sure though if anyone was working on developing it for 2021-22 season.
So again, please show me specific, credible, peer accepted studies that show we need a higher rate of vaccination to stop the apocalypse.
If you told me back in March that our vax stats would look like this on September 22nd, I would ask, did we open in July or did we wait until August?
Answer: neither. We were going to open October 14th but we pushed this out until at least the end of the year.
The only people wanting to keep the border closed are some of the unvaccinated folks. They want their cake and are eating it too! Selfishness of the highest order.
If you are too stupid not to get vaccinated then you must live with the risks that entails including death and hospitalization.
Adults are all responsible for their actions, why should COVID be any different?
The govt simply has no rational reason for keeping the border closed and using the vaccination rate as an excuse is disgraceful since we’ve all had 18 months to get vaccinated. Bermuda is not the Cayman Islands.
Oh and if you’re so afraid of covid and are unvaccinated, then lock yourself away from the world, I don’t see why everyone else should.
Relax. There appears to be none. Everyone is jabbed.
It is the vaxxed that are afraid to open up.
I am unvaccinated, with a rare medical condition and exemption. I have spoken to many unvaccinated people and not once have I heard any of them say that they want to border to remain closed. NOT ONCE!
Is it possible that the ones who want the borders closed are the vaccinated folks who are beginning to doubt the effectiveness of their shot? Maybe they’re waiting for a booster?
Same. My medical condition is contraindicated for the Pfizer vaccine. I want the borders open. We need to get things rolling here.
You all can keep fighting with each other, I’m out. I would like to have the Janssen vaccine, but it’s not going to be available here ever, and I’m not going up there. I have no choice but to trust in my robust immune system, and I’m fine with that. Don’t paint me as the holdout. The government hasn’t ever given me a thing, and I’ve never asked. I take care of my own. You be you.
I will ride out whatever I catch, just as I’ve always done.
No it’s people who can get the jabs Who are holding us back. So please maybe go back to those many people and tell them they’re being dumbasses. Hopefully that medical condition of yours isn’t impending doom when you get Covid.
So CIG – who is there left that is at risk here?? Get the borders open and lets get on with our lives.
So basically we’ve reached the goal. We are at 80% of those eligible.
Ahhh but PACT’s goal was not 80% of the “eligible” population, it was 80% of the entire estimated 71K population.
With stats like this, Cayman is almost at maximum protection. I don’t understand what good waiting until some mythical future date to allow visitors will do. How are we or the world going to be any different?
These draconian closures are futile. A zero-COVID policy at all costs is not creative or smart.
We are gong backwards abandoning a communicated plan and in fact INCREASING quarantine.
And yet, we threw away our credibility with visitors and associated airlines as to our reopening plans because certain members of government engaged in histrionics. Pretty sure the P in PACT these days is better associated with Pathetic.