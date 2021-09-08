37 with COVID-19 in isolation
(CNS): There are now 37 active cases of COVID-19 among those currently in quarantine and isolation, 13 of whom have symptoms, though no one has been admitted to hospital. According to the latest public health figures released Tuesday, another four travellers tested positive for the virus just one day before the government plans to open the borders and lift the limitations on residents travelling as well as visitors coming into the islands, though the quarantine requirements will remain in place.
Public health officials have not said how many people with the virus, whether they are ill or not, have been vaccinated.
Meanwhile, there was only a small increase in the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine, making the target of a national vaccination rate of at least 80% of the population before isolation requirements begin to be lifted a near impossibility.
Just 52,194, or 73% of the population, has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 70% have completed both shots.
See the vaccine schedule on the HSA website here.
Anyone who is homebound and unable to attend the vaccination clinics should call the
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or email flu@hsa.ky
or contact their local District Health Centre
For more information on vaccines contact the HSA Communications team at
communications@hsa.ky
See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
Happy goalpost moving day everyone!
With the border temporary close
⁃ No travel for now
⁃ No tourism for now
⁃ People affected retrained elsewhere
⁃ Businesses affected no longer viable, if not adaptable.
⁃ Grow our own food, the situation world wide will leave us no choice, be ready.
⁃ Adapt to online learning
⁃ Get healthy to boost natural immunity
⁃ See self, fix self – seeing the wrongs, if any, in the actions of our daily lives. What was right then, is not right now.
⁃ The leaders should have weekly forums with the residents to discuss issues and to get the best possible solutions from the public. Many heads are better than few. We need to work together and as one.
⁃ To see opportunity in anything, see the positive first, ignore the negative.
⁃ Want less
⁃ Every person on the island should have basic access to food (that grows on trees), utilities (solar energy), free Wi-Fi, technology and education.
⁃ When everyone is taken care of, everyone wins.
⁃ God help those, helping themselves
The countries heavily dependent on tourism will be the hardiest hit. Tourists from the heavily jabbed countries are spreading the virus all over the world.
Luckily we have the choices of not to participate and to be an observer.
We are that special group, lucky us.
How was about independently re-testing them ?
And, here we go…
This PACT government is demonstrating that they might not be fit and ready to take on the COVID-19 pandemic and to make the decisions that need to be made to protect the citizens of the Cayman Islands from the potentially devastating outcomes that could result from moderate community transmission of the various COVID-19 variants that will inevitably take hold after the border is further opened without the existing suppression measures for incoming travelers.
The first to get vaccinated in the Cayman Islands were the elderly and those individuals with potentially compromised immune systems. There is evidence that the protection provided by the vaccine is reduced over time and that booster shots are needed. As the elderly and those individuals with compromised immune systems will be some of the most vulnerable when the borders open it is beyond understanding why the government has not started the process of giving those individuals the booster shots they will need to keep themselves safe.
The PACT government’s statements about government finances doesn’t hold water as they are engaged in or have proposed new expenditures that would suggest that the public purse is not under any significant pressure. If the public purse is under pressure then no new non-emergency expenditures should be undertaken.
walker and dart have given the cig the perfect solution and template.
restrict movements of the unvaxxed and they will soon get hte message.
Move to Australia, the dystopian penal colony!
can some one ask the question tomorrow:
when you test positive, are you then kept in a governmet facility or are you able to stay at home under the ‘honesty’ system?
When borders open and no quarantine we will have community transmission but low morbid as most of us r vaccinated.if quarantine no tourists.
tomorrow is press conference day. cig trying to jump the gun and avoid the bad publicity of sept 9…the day it would have shown 80% was impossible for oct 14th.
please ask the obvious questions tomorrow:
if opening as planned on 14th oct….how many people has the govt calculted will get sick and need hospitilisation?
if opening from the 14th?…what is thier plans when communituy transmissions start?
if a case happens in school, will the school be shut?
why has britain fully re-opened, with vaccination rates lower than cayman?
why is cayman not following britains lead?
We are not following Britain’s lead because they failed to control Covid and have it in wide circulation. Their cases are increasing. Thousands have died already and the numbers are growing. We have a unique bubble, and should preserve it. Quarantine works.
Meanwhile the loudmouth anti vaccine cranks Mario and Kattina are paying to run anti vaccine ads on Radio Cayman!
You cannot make this stuff up!
Isn’t opening borders October 14th? So what is this article referring to?
CNS: See opening plan here.