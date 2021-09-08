37 with COVID-19 in isolation

(CNS): There are now 37 active cases of COVID-19 among those currently in quarantine and isolation, 13 of whom have symptoms, though no one has been admitted to hospital. According to the latest public health figures released Tuesday, another four travellers tested positive for the virus just one day before the government plans to open the borders and lift the limitations on residents travelling as well as visitors coming into the islands, though the quarantine requirements will remain in place.

Public health officials have not said how many people with the virus, whether they are ill or not, have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there was only a small increase in the number of people who received the first dose of the vaccine, making the target of a national vaccination rate of at least 80% of the population before isolation requirements begin to be lifted a near impossibility.

Just 52,194, or 73% of the population, has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 70% have completed both shots.