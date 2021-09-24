24 positive cases of COVID emerge this weekend

(CNS): Twenty-three travellers and one person quarantining with a traveller tested positive for COVID-19 in this weekend’s test results. Despite the obvious concern this will now fuel in the community, given that government is still planning to open the borders to fully vaccinated travellers in five weeks, officials said the Cayman Islands quarantine protocols have demonstrated to be very effective in keeping people safe.

Among the 24 people who tested positive were eleven family groups and three single-member households. Nine of the individuals were vaccinated and 15 were unvaccinated, officials revealed.

Officials gave no indication as to where these positive people had travelled from or about whether those who were vaccinated had been isolating on trust. There are now 35 active cases of the virus among people in quarantine and isolation, 14 of whom are showing symptoms, though no one has been hospitalised.

Well aware of the impact these results are likely to have, Premier Wayne Panton said we had to expect an increased given the situation outside the country.

“Based on everything we see happening internationally, we know there will be an increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community,” he said. ”The high number of positive test results today reinforces why it is so important that we get the vaccine and encourage our loved ones to do the same. While it is still possible to contract COVID-19 if you are vaccinated, the vaccine is our best defence against severe illness and death.”

Health Minister Sabrina Turner also recognised that the results are likely to cause major concern in the community.

“We understand that everyone is very apprehensive, and will remain guided by the overall health and safety of our people,” she said. “This is also an excellent reminder of the need to follow COVID-19 prevention protocols, including frequent handwashing and wearing masks around the vulnerable as added protection.”

Meanwhile, the national vaccination programme remained stalled with no movement over the weekend on the numbers of those receiving their first shot. Just 73% of the population has had at least one dose and 70% is now fully vaccinated.