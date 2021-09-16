16 travellers positive for COVID over weekend

(CNS): There were sixteen positive cases of COVID-19 among travellers over the weekend, five of whom were vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said in his latest report. Three people who tested positive were at the end of the five-day home quarantine period, while the rest were at the end of ten or fourteen days in quarantine. There are now more than 40 active cases of the virus among those in isolation and eleven of them are showing symptoms. The only patient in hospital is the woman in her 70s, whose case was reported last week as the first community transmission in Cayman for over a year.

Dr Lee said the news of community spread after fourteen months was very stressful and worrying for many people but keeping people safe and well informed remains the government’s top priority.

“I am very reassured that Public Health has been able to swiftly contact trace all those concerned, and I thank them for working through the night both on the ground and in the laboratories,” he said. “I am also grateful to all the public for their cooperation. Getting vaccinated is the best protection against COVID-19 disease.”

All vaccination clinics were closed Monday but more than 600 people have been vaccinated since the community transmission was report last Wednesday. 75% of the population now has had at least one shot and the national rate for the full course is 71%. The vaccination clinic resumes at Camana Bay on Tuesday.

Anyone experiencing any respiratory symptoms is asked to contact their general practitioner, usual health clinic or the Flu Hotline for advice. Public Health will advise if it is required to attend the flu clinic or other centres for testing or assessment.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness along with Public Health wish to remind the community of the importance of mental health and psychological support during the pandemic. Caring professionals can be accessed through the Mental Health Helpline at 1.800.534-6463 (MIND), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

Residents who suspect that an individual has breached quarantine can make an anonymous report to 943-SAFE (7233) or file an online report here.