Wray records personal best in Olympic debut

Shalysa Wray at the start of her race (from CIOC Facebook page)

(CNS): Shalysa Wray clocked a personal best outdoor time of 53.61 in the women’s 400m heats in Tokyo on Monday, as she made her Olympic debut. Wray was the first Caymanian to run in this event in the Olympics and she met her goal for the Games of running a PB. But given the field she was up against, it wasn’t enough to get her into the semi-finals. All of the Cayman Islands Olympic athletes have now competed and gained invaluable experience in what will go down in history as one of the most challenging of all Olympic Games, given the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic .