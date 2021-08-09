West Bay man charged with GBH after fight

(CNS): A 32-year-old man of West Bay has been charged with grievous bodily harm following an altercation between two men on Thursday 5 August at a residence off Crewe Road in George Town. During the violent incident one of the men stabbed the other several times causing serious injuries. The injured man was taken to hospital, where he was treated and later released. The second man was arrested after the fight but was charged today, Monday 9 August, when he appeared in court and was bailed until 23 August. No other details of the incident have been revealed.