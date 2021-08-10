Weather system still on brink of storm status

(CNS): Tropical Cyclone Six, the weather system that forecasters have been predicting is about to become Tropical Storm Fred for the last 24 hours, was still teetering on the brink of becoming a storm Tuesday afternoon. At 4pm local time it was located 105 miles southeast of Puerto Rico heading west-northwest at nearly 17 mph. Winds are currently 35mph and gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.

On the current forecast track, the disturbance is expected to pass by Puerto Rico tonight, Hispaniola on Wednesday, and be near the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday. The system is now unlikely to impact the Cayman area and is expected to travel along the northern coast of Cuba.