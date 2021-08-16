TS warning issued as Grace heads for Sister Islands
(CNS) UPDATED Monday 11:50am: The Cayman Islands Government issued a tropical storm warning Monday morning, effective 10:00, as on its current track Tropical Depression Grace is expected to cross 15 miles northeast of the Sister Islands around 1am Wednesday morning. According to the latest bulletin from the National Weather Service, TD Grace has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph, but is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon.
Grace is currently dumping rain on the relief efforts in Haiti and is forecasted to strengthen to a Tropical Storm as it moves north of Jamaica.
Based on earlier forecast rainfall, up to six inches of rain is expected on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. During the same time Grand Cayman could have two to four inches of rainfall. The shoreline, beaches and coastal areas will face wave action and boat owners should secure their vessels. Residents should also avoid swimming, surfing and activities by the shoreline.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands is advising residents to move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property, fill clean water containers with drinking water and be prepared for any loss of power.
According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, both Cayman and Cuba should monitor the progress of Grace and expect watches or warnings later today. At 8am Monday Grace was some 125 miles southeast of Haiti, moving west at near 15mph with winds of around 35mph, and forecasters warned that slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Heading to the liquor store in eager anticipation of a day off.
The last storm of last year’s season was horribly mis-predicted (if that’s a word) by our NWS. They said expect the worst around 2pm that day – the heaviest part of the storm passed through around 9 am. They said, expect winds of 35-40 mph. Actual winds were around 60 mph – not including gusts.
I lost a fence and had other damage. I know people who had similar damage.
Hope Mr. Tibbetts and crew have a better guesstimation of TD Grace
Expect the best, prepare for the worst. You’ve obviously not experienced a real hurricane. Path and strength can change quickly. Being prepared is the only thing you can do. Tibbetts and crew can’t save you.
First of all, tropical cyclones are highly volatile, thus every “misprediction” is simply ‘expecting the worst but hoping for the best’. Storms behave however they please whenever they please, period. Destroy your house, flood your yard, and only mercy at its discretion.
The NHC forecast is not perfect either, but their predictions are the best shot of understanding a ballpark of what to expect.
Second of all, you clearly must be new to this. The islands are not always a fairytale, sunshine and rainbows like the developers prefer to sell buyers on.
The cowards sweep these situations under the rug at all costs just to make the sale and usually try to run via ORIA right about now.
May God protect us all, pray what is left of the mangroves helps ward off surge, and silence the critics who are always first to talk the talk but are severely lazy and allergic to walking the walk.
If you think you are smarter than Tibbets and co then why you become weather person!