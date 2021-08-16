TS warning issued as Grace heads for Sister Islands

(CNS) UPDATED Monday 11:50am: The Cayman Islands Government issued a tropical storm warning Monday morning, effective 10:00, as on its current track Tropical Depression Grace is expected to cross 15 miles northeast of the Sister Islands around 1am Wednesday morning. According to the latest bulletin from the National Weather Service, TD Grace has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is moving west at 15 mph, but is forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm by Tuesday afternoon.

Grace is currently dumping rain on the relief efforts in Haiti and is forecasted to strengthen to a Tropical Storm as it moves north of Jamaica.

Based on earlier forecast rainfall, up to six inches of rain is expected on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman between Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. During the same time Grand Cayman could have two to four inches of rainfall. The shoreline, beaches and coastal areas will face wave action and boat owners should secure their vessels. Residents should also avoid swimming, surfing and activities by the shoreline.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands is advising residents to move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property, fill clean water containers with drinking water and be prepared for any loss of power.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, both Cayman and Cuba should monitor the progress of Grace and expect watches or warnings later today. At 8am Monday Grace was some 125 miles southeast of Haiti, moving west at near 15mph with winds of around 35mph, and forecasters warned that slow strengthening is expected to begin by Tuesday.