Warning issued for severe wet weather

(CNS): A very active tropical wave currently extending across Haiti is expected to move over the Western Caribbean and could stir up some severe weather for the Cayman Islands over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday. A week after Grand Cayman faced Tropical Storm Grace, the National Hurricane Center has this latest system at a 80% chance of developing into cyclone in five days when it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

However, whether or not the system develops into a tropical depression or storm, local experts warned that Cayman can expect scattered thundershowers and heavy rain, with flooding of low lying areas. Seas are expected to be rough from tomorrow night and become very rough on Friday, with wave heights of 6 to 8 feet and small craft warning is expected tomorrow.

Meanwhile, as Cayman waits on the rain, there will be continued hazy conditions as a plume of Saharan dust moves across the Caribbean.