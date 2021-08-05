Vaccine take-up still stalled as Phase 2 approaches

Governor Martyn Roper gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Just 92 more people stepped forward to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time over the last two days. while 98 got their second dose. Just five weeks ahead of the proposed soft border opening on 9 September and less than one week away from Phase 2, when government plans to stop digitally monitoring people in home isolation who are vaccinated, there is no sign that the plan to re-open is encouraging people to come forward.

Just 68% of the estimated population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and 71% have had at least one jab, which means more than 6,000 adults and kids over 12 need to come forward for their first shot in the next couple of weeks if government is to meet the 80% target by 9 September.

Meanwhile, two more travellers in isolation have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last day and there are now seven active cases among those isolating, three of whom are suffering symptoms of the virus but their are no hospitalised COVID patients.

As of Monday, people arriving in Cayman with a verifiable, full vaccination course will be asked to self-isolate for five days on trust. This will significantly increases the risk of community transmission since, while the potential punishment of six months in jail or CI$10,000 fine remains, without the monitoring system there will be less risk of travellers being caught if they break the rules.

Government has said this small change is a first step that will allow officials to assess local impacts and build capacity to manage the increase in traveller volume anticipated with the opening of the borders in Phase 3. Few other changes will happen on Monday, though vaccinated front-line workers will now face weekly PCR testing, given the higher risk of exposure.

See here for more information on securely verifiable vaccination records.