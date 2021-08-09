Trust starts petition against overwater bungalows

National Trust gift shop sign on Little Cayman

Aerial photo of South Sound (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

View from Kingston Bight, Little Cayman (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

View from Kingston Bight, Little Cayman (Photo credit: National Trust for the Cayman Islands)

(CNS): The Little Cayman District Committee (LCDC) of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has launched a petition in response to the proposed construction of overwater bungalows in the South Hole Sound Marine Reserve on the island, which the non-profit has described as “a matter of critical importance”. In a press release issued Monday, officials said they were deeply concerned about the precedent it would set and damage that it would cause in the Marine Park Zone if the coastal works and planning applications are approved.

“We call on our government to act in the best interest of our country and all its citizens and residents and preserve the integrity of the South Hole Sound Marine Reserve and deny the overwater component of the planning application and the Coastal Works Permit application for construction in the waters of South Hole Sound,” said LCDC Chairman Gregory S. McTaggart on behalf of the branch.

The aim of the petition is to provide a way for concerned members of the public to comment on the coastal works permit application filed for this proposed construction. The petition will be submitted to Cabinet as part of the response to this application.

“The National Trust finds it profoundly troubling that serious consideration should be given to construction in a Marine Park, particularly by a for-profit, private commercial concern,” officials from the non-profit said in the release. “The National Trust believes that it should be self-evident that a National Park must be off limits to construction under all circumstances and portions of it must not be given away for private use.”

The resort proposes around 18 or 19 over-the-water bungalows on stilts coming off a near 550ft dock. However, the application has stirred significant opposition since the details of the project were revealed.

If approved it will be situated in a Marine Protected Area, which the Trust stated emphatically “should not be disturbed but instead preserved for the people of the Cayman Islands” and the species the parks were legally created for over three decades ago.

“The overwater construction will cause material damage to an otherwise untouched seabed,” the Trust stated. “Several causes for concern arise such as, it is expected that the drilling necessary to place the support posts for the dock will cause sedimentation and turbidity that could severely impact the nearby coral reef. These posts would potentially change water flow and ultimately the surrounding shoreline.”

The Trust is also concerned about the changes in light and shadow to the nearshore ecosystem, which could disrupt the delicate balance of that habitat, an issue that researchers in other locations around the world are beginning to document.

The Trust said there is no way to mitigate this type of damage and that the long-term operation of a commercial business in the South Hole Sound Marine Reserve will constantly degrade the area. Debris pollution that will result from the inevitable, future catastrophic storm event will also spread far and wide throughout the reserve.

“All the people of the Cayman Islands, to whom this Park belongs, will no longer have the use and quiet enjoyment of the area taken for the development, the Trust said.

While the developers have sought to defend their project following the social media backlash, claiming that they had a lot of support, it is evident that public opposition is mounting. But making that public opposition heard during the process remains difficult, as those who can object to the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board is limited to the immediate neighbours. But as a coastal works application requires Cabinet approval, members of the public can lobby their political representatives to make their concerns heard.

As well as signing the petition, anyone can submit their comments directly to Cabinet by emailing the chief officer of the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency at coastal.works@gov.ky. The deadline to do this is 13 August.

The NTCI urges all concerned about the protection of our Marine Park System to file their objections to the granting of this application and construction in South Hole Sound.