TD9 on track to hit Cayman as tropical storm

(CNS): At 1pm local time, Tropical Depression 9 was around 165 miles southeast of Grand Cayman, and although the weather system is expected to reach tropical storm status before arriving here in about twelve hours time, sustained winds currently remain at 35mph with higher gusts. But the NHC has said this system will intensify and an aircraft is en route to the centre of the depression.

TD9 is moving at about 13mph toward the northwest and officials here said the Sister Islands are already experiencing showers that are expected to continue until Saturday, the storm will be closest to Grand Cayman and pass directly over the island at 1am tomorrow. Tropical-storm-force conditions are expected to begin impacting the islands at 7.30 this evening and continue through Friday morning.

Government offices are largely closed as civil servants have been released in order to make storm preparations. All local supermarkets have confirmed they will be closing between 4pm and 6pm this evening.

With some eight inches of rain forecast over the next two days and wave heights during that period potentially reaching 10 feet, the National Weather Service has issued flood and marine warnings. Given that the ground is already saturated following the recent passage of Tropical Storm Grace through the area, the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), is expected to partially activate overnight. The West Bay Police Station has also moved to the Governor’s Square location.

The NEOC is opening three shelters at 4pm today, including Sir John A. Cumber Primary School, Red Cross Headquarters on Huldah Avenue and Clifton Hunter High School in Frank Sound. SJACPS and CHHS are emergency medical centres, and CHHS is an animal shelter. Additional shelters will be opened as needed, according to Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

Although TD9 is expected to be a mid-level storm as it passes through the Cayman Islands area, Manderson warned that severe weather systems are unpredictable and that this system is already displaying the potential for intensification.

“I would like to urge all persons, in particular those whose residences may have been impacted by Tropical Storm Grace, to immediately assess the safety of their residences and determine if it is suitable to ride out the storm. If it is not you need to decide now where you will shelter,” he said.

Hazard Management said residents should move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property, secure a three-day supply of drinking water, non-perishable food and necessary supplies. People should also be prepared to lose power again and secure a battery or solar powered radio with them so that they can stay informed even if the power goes out.

Members of the public are urged to exercise extreme caution on the roads while completing their preparations. They are also reminded to avoid shorelines and refrain from non-essential travel after 6pm. The NHMC advises the public to complete their storm preparedness by nightfall. The RCIPS also asked people to remain in doors and off the roads by 6pm to avoid the expected flooding.

The National Weather Service will issue updates at 4pm, 7pm, 10pm, 1am, 4am, 7am and 11am during the passage of the storm. These will include wind, wave and rain impacts. Hazard Management will issue another update after its meeting at 4pm today. Government channels including gov.ky, CIGTV, the CIG FB and Twitter pages are being updated as information comes in.

Affected travellers will be contacted by Cayman Airways but passengers may also monitor the airline’s website and Facebook page for updates on flights. Today’s Cayman Airways Express operations were cancelled, as was the repatriation flight to Kingston, Jamaica.

TD9 is expected to become a tropical storm tonight and a hurricane when it is near western Cuba or over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, where additional strengthening is likely and the system could be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast of the US.

Premier Wayne Panton delivered a message on YouTube asking people not to get storm weary as TD9 approaches and to make sure they are prepared. See below: