Supermarkets mandate shots for new workers

(CNS): The local supermarkets have united to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all new workers, both permit holders and new local staff. With a high percentage of existing staff already vaccinated at the major stores, the bosses across all four companies — Foster’s Supermarket/Priced Right, Cost-U-Less, Hurley’s Marketplace and Kirk Market — said that from today (Monday 9 August) they are introducing a requirement for all applicants to be vaccinated before they can take up a job at any of the shops.

The four companies have also said they will only make applications for permit renewals for workers who have had the shots ahead of anticipated changes to the law. However, existing local staff will not be forced to get the jabs. But guidance issued by the Labour department indicates that any mandate could pose legal challenges.

In a joint press release, the stores stated the decision had been made in support of the government’s reopening plan and to help Cayman reach the target of 80% of the population being vaccinated by 9 September. As essential businesses, the local supermarkets said they employ a significant portion of the local workforce and have ensured the country’s food supply chains are uninterrupted and secure.

“We must unite on the vaccination requirements across all stores to protect our dedicated staff and valued customers,” they stated in the release.

But on Friday the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) issued an advisory document that outlines some challenges relating to any kind of vaccine mandate relating to existing or even new staff, depending on the circumstances.

Government will be amending the immigration law later this month to add a COVID-19 vaccination requirement but employers could fall foul of other sections of the immigration law if they discriminate against a Caymanian applicant based on their vaccination status alone and fill the job with a vaccinated work permit holder.

The supermarkets have said that the vaccination rates amongst the existing teams have been excellent, though they have not revealed any percentage rates. But the stores said take-up had been good as managers had facilitated staff getting their shots since February 2021. They hope that mandating the shots for new workers will give customers peace of mind as the reopening plan rolls out.

Leadership teams at all the stores have amended internal policies and plans, in alignment with the government’s reopening timeline, to include reintroducing mask requirements for team members, social distancing, increased store sanitation and other protocols as the plan moves forward.

“While vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are hurdles across the globe, it’s important to be informed before getting vaccinated. It’s even more important to source information from reputable, verified news sources,” the stores said, as they urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect each other.