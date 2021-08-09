Supermarkets mandate shots for new workers
(CNS): The local supermarkets have united to introduce a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all new workers, both permit holders and new local staff. With a high percentage of existing staff already vaccinated at the major stores, the bosses across all four companies — Foster’s Supermarket/Priced Right, Cost-U-Less, Hurley’s Marketplace and Kirk Market — said that from today (Monday 9 August) they are introducing a requirement for all applicants to be vaccinated before they can take up a job at any of the shops.
The four companies have also said they will only make applications for permit renewals for workers who have had the shots ahead of anticipated changes to the law. However, existing local staff will not be forced to get the jabs. But guidance issued by the Labour department indicates that any mandate could pose legal challenges.
In a joint press release, the stores stated the decision had been made in support of the government’s reopening plan and to help Cayman reach the target of 80% of the population being vaccinated by 9 September. As essential businesses, the local supermarkets said they employ a significant portion of the local workforce and have ensured the country’s food supply chains are uninterrupted and secure.
“We must unite on the vaccination requirements across all stores to protect our dedicated staff and valued customers,” they stated in the release.
But on Friday the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) issued an advisory document that outlines some challenges relating to any kind of vaccine mandate relating to existing or even new staff, depending on the circumstances.
Government will be amending the immigration law later this month to add a COVID-19 vaccination requirement but employers could fall foul of other sections of the immigration law if they discriminate against a Caymanian applicant based on their vaccination status alone and fill the job with a vaccinated work permit holder.
The supermarkets have said that the vaccination rates amongst the existing teams have been excellent, though they have not revealed any percentage rates. But the stores said take-up had been good as managers had facilitated staff getting their shots since February 2021. They hope that mandating the shots for new workers will give customers peace of mind as the reopening plan rolls out.
Leadership teams at all the stores have amended internal policies and plans, in alignment with the government’s reopening timeline, to include reintroducing mask requirements for team members, social distancing, increased store sanitation and other protocols as the plan moves forward.
“While vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are hurdles across the globe, it’s important to be informed before getting vaccinated. It’s even more important to source information from reputable, verified news sources,” the stores said, as they urged everyone to get vaccinated to protect each other.
Category: Business, Health, health and safety, Retail
Seems perfectly reasonable to me. It’s only a matter of time, once we drop quarantine, before some of them get it and the vaccinated are at least 20 times less likely to get seriously ill. If a potential employee is not willing or able to protect themselves then the employer has every right not to hire them for their own safety! Unvaccinated covid patient lawsuit claiming employer failed to adequately protect them, incoming up North in 3..2..1..
Hopefully all the (handful) of antivaxxers threatening to boycott these store will live up to their threats. I would feel much safer when I go shopping if they do.
What about current employees? This decision does not seem to address them except if they are on work permits and then not until those permits need renewing.
WP employees will eventually have to get vaccinated. Presumably anyone moving from one job to another higher level job will also need to get vaccinated to take the new job.
Premier Panton needs to mandate ASAP that all Caymanian Islands Government employees get vaccinated.
This needs to be done before it is too late. The variant is working and our hospital system cannot handle a massive outbreak. If Florida hospitals cannot handle it we can certainly not deal with this problem.
THE TIME FOR ACTION IS NOW.
And will you replenish Needs Assessment with funding for the jobless ???
“However, existing local staff will not be forced to get the jabs” can you not read?
So, this mandate literally does NOTHING to help hit 80% goal by Sept 9th.
“could fall foul of other sections of the immigration law if they discriminate against a Caymanian applicant based on their vaccination status alone and fill the job with a vaccinated work permit holder.” – Probably true. But fillign the job with a vaccinated Caymanian, i.e., a better Caymanian applicant than the unvacinated Caymanian, that shiuld be OK. So no problems with this. Especialyl as it doesnt’ apply to their current staff (unlike other, less appropriate, actiosn the public have heard about recently).
But it does underlinethe CIG needing to put out clear can/can’t guidelines for the country. Not leavingit to individual employers to figure out on their own. (Much less both sides havign to take it to court to get it sorted out.)
We watch a lot of Fox News down here, so we haven’t heard these stories and even if we did, we wouldn’t believe them – specially since we’ve been hearing for more than a year that COVID is fake or at least not worse than the flu. We don’t like flu shots either because we have immune systems. Also, we’re special down here and impervious to COVID-19 – which is why we don’t have to wear masks or social distance. But, just in case we’re wrong, we want the government to keep tourists out for however long it takes for COVID to completely disappear from the fake news/mainstream media reports. In the meantime, we want to continue receive free money from our government because we lost our tourism jobs and now the only thing we can do is stay home and plav video games and complain that the government isn’t doing enough to help us.
Late bloomer. Research Alberta (Canada) and Singapore
US COVID Vaccines tracker
https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine-tracker/
Good. At least the supermarkets treat all equally and don’t cause division and discriminate against sections of our joint community by nationality. #NoPlanPanton is also #DiscriminatorPanton as is the usual tactic from Cayman governments is to discriminate based on expat status.
If I decide to employ a degree holder as cashier what is your problem. You cant have a right to say i have Associate degree I can do that job. May be u can do it. But I want degree holder. Similarly I want to employ a healthy person I want vaccinated person in my shop.
So what is the problem.
Great job . Congrats super markets.
Well done super markets. Congratulations in taking steps to protect your employees and customers.although I am vaccinated feel good to enter super market without hesitation.
I hope you can restrict entry to super market by vaccine card.for unvaccinated we can keep stuff in tent as we did hurricane time or they can give list and wait outside to collect.
We must take all possible steps to curtail transmission. It is painful when unvaccinated talks about rights. Then why should we put a thief in jail. He has a right for food and he thief as he didnt have funds. Is it reasonable.
Great job super markets.
It is wonderful to see sensible people stepping forward.
Thank you supermarket owners and managers. Thank you Thank you Thank you.
You obviously don’t have children or go to the supermarkets..Children do work in supermarkets as baggers. Children that cannot be vaccinated as yet also go to the supermarket with their parents to purchase groceries.
Please engage your brain before writing such foolishness..
Thank you Supermarket owners!!
Now let’s see the telecoms and Cable Providers step up. These people are allowed in our homes and is an even more dangerous situation particularly if there is someone in the home that has a medical condition and young children that cannot be vaccinated.
Kirks? Renrick, so proud of you for seeing the light! Great job!
Wondering if Brac supermarkets are on board.
Let them sharpen their pencils..Vaccines are mandated from the time we are born. We can’t even go to school here unless we are vaccinated. I’m 16 and glad my parents did it for me and my health not to mention theirs and their families. I was so happy when it was approved for my age group. If a booster is required, just like I have done so far I will do it too.
Sure you can get away with boycotting ALT’s. Let’s hear all these anti-vaxxers now boycott the grocery stores lol. Well done!
I’m shopping at McRuss and Food For Less from now on! And eating at Burger King!
Well I for one will not be shopping at any supermarket here again.
Good luck eating food to survive then.
Easy, with lots of nutritious variety:
Burger King or Wendy’s on Mondays.
Island Taste or MacDonald’s on Tuesdays.
Subway or Quizno’s on Wednesdays.
Burger Shack or Al La Kebab on Thursdays
Jerk stand or Pizza Hut on Fridays.
Country & Western or Mango Tree on Saturdays
KFC or Popeye’s on Sundays.
Good luck finding food elsewhere, and assuming you don’t have the shot, you also can’t leave, so you’re really making things difficult for yourself.
9:47 And you are going to get your food how exactly? Clown
Crewe Rd Minimart 4 life Bobo!
Every action has foreseen and unforeseen consequences.
Only blind won’t see the obvious-
the demise of life as Cayman knows it is gaining momentum – toxic environment, both social and environmental, disappearance of the beaches, high rates of cancer, regular flooding, dump fires, traffic nightmare, but most importantly deep division of Cayman society.
You could vaccinate each and every person, but eventually will end up with an old wash board, figuratively speaking.
This sets a terrible precedent for the future rights of the employee. We need to shift our economy away from reliance on the outside world and focus on community resilience to climate change. Priorities people. We do not need to go back to the old model.
I agree we need to focus on the climate but I also think it’s a wonderful idea to make sure all frontline workers are vaccinated.
Not just frontline workers, but EVERYONE! It is the smartest thing to do.
Away from reliance on the outside world!!! What century are you living in? We produce very little locally, be it food or any consumer goods. Our entire economy is based around financial services, servicing foreign companies, tourism and real estate development, much of it dependent on non Caymanian buyers. Where do you think government gets its revenues that pay the thousands of Caymanians employed by the civil service? Hell, even if the “good old days” our men went overseas to get a cash income to buy and import goods we didn’t make locally. Away from reliance on the outside world my foot. Better start by lanting yur magic money tree.
09:28 am
It’s just unbelievable your comments getting more dislikes than likes.
People do not understand what it means when someone takes your freedom from you.
Vaccines ARE NOT 100% the cure for covid.
Vaccinated people are sharing Delta variant.
Vaccinated are dying after double doses and after first dose.
Why the H nobody believes in science anymore?
Why the F everybody is just denying antibodies?
Why would you force someone to get a shot of something EXPERIMENTAL?
Why would you put an experience inside of your children? This is INSANE!
Stop smelling the dump and come back to life, Cayman!
Sorry for you – Not sure what the KoolAid antidote is – Cannot understand that the world and this pandemic are not black and white. Yes people who are vaccinated get symptomatic Covid at something less than 1% of the rate for unvaccinated people. That is no reason not to get vaccinated.
What good is freedom when you are six feet under?
Yea, we have to crucify the unvaccinated to save the nation ! Release Barrabas and punish the non-compliant !
Watch out or your eyes will pop outta your dumb head.
How would the new model work?
Excellent rates of vaccination? What does that mean? If the silent number is not well above the 80% government requirement (no children work in the supermarkets) its all talk and no substance.
Lots of children work in supermarkets.
I’ve not seen anyone under 12 working….
The year is 2025 and Cayman still has no plans…
Thank you so much Supermarket owners.
I think a lot of people don’t understand that their “right” to remain unvaccinated does not trump my right to live or to suffer from Long Covid. Before anyone starts with their foolishness, the vaccine is not a cure, but it does lessen the symptoms if caught and will most likely save your life.
Further, kids under 12 cannot get the vaccine yet and I should be able to go to the grocery store with my child and not have to worry about exposing him to covid because of some anti-vaxxer who just doesn’t care about his life.
Even when vaccinated one can still carry and spread it. Stop drawing a poorly thought out hypothetical situation in order to guilt and coerce people into taking something. Their “right” to reject a vaccine is just important. You worry about long Covid, but you are vaccinated?
umm? Explain that one for me please.
“The right to remain unvaccinated does not trump my right to live or to suffer from Long covid” but at the same time “the vaccine is not a cure, but it does lessen the symptoms if caught and will most likely save your life”.
If the vaccine is more to save the life of the person taking the vaccine, how is someone choosing to hurting you if the vaccine saves lives? Shouldn’t you just take the vaccine yourself and walk around with a head held high because you know you are safe from sever symptoms? Your statement makes no sense.
Also to add, we have confirmation from the CDC that there is no significant difference in viral loads between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. So the unvaccinated are not putting you in any more danger than someone who is vaccinated. If you are worried about catching covid, just take the vaccine and keep quiet. I don’t get how you can simultaneously believe the vaccine saves lives but still feel unsafe because someone else has chosen not to get it. You do realize you have conflicting viewpoints?
Because these are the same brainiacs that believe masks, social distancing and handwriting killed influenza BUT NOT Covid!! Selective masks…specially made for flu…apparently much larger aerosolized particulate than covid…go figure.
“If the vaccine is more to save the life of the person taking the vaccine, how is someone choosing to hurting you if the vaccine saves lives? Shouldn’t you just take the vaccine yourself and walk around with a head held high because you know you are safe from sever symptoms? Your statement makes no sense.”
It makes a lot of sense to those who actually follow the science. By choosing not to get vaccinated, you are more likely to catch the virus and spread it. Also, while you are infected, you have a higher chance of allowing the virus to mutate. Those mutations could also be enough to evade the current vaccines.
Sources:
https://www.axios.com/cdc-unvaccinated-reinfected-twice-covid-42a274cd-3e6d-4776-92f5-17875b2b1860.html
https://www.krgv.com/news/unvaccinated-individuals-creating-covid-mutations-health-expert-says/
“Also to add, we have confirmation from the CDC that there is no significant difference in viral loads between the unvaccinated and the vaccinated. So the unvaccinated are not putting you in any more danger than someone who is vaccinated.”
While this is true with the Delta variant you are missing the point that vaccinated are less likely to catch the virus in the first place. The vaccine reduces transmission due to the lower number of infected walking around (Source above explains 50% less likely to catch the virus if vaccinated). So yes, the vaccinated, if infected, can spread the virus as if they are unvaccinated. However, the pool of people who are vaccinated that do get infected is far lower, thus, reducing transmission.
“If you are worried about catching covid, just take the vaccine and keep quiet. I don’t get how you can simultaneously believe the vaccine saves lives but still feel unsafe because someone else has chosen not to get it. You do realize you have conflicting viewpoints?”
People in the community not taking the vaccine will lead to outbreaks. CDC has said with the new Delta variant, 90% vaccination rate would be needed to gain herd immunity. Each person who decides not to take it endangers the community 2 ways:
1. Allow the virus to mutate causing variants that may evade the protection offered by the vaccine or,
2. Higher number of infected unvaccinated can cause spread to vaccinated and those who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated (auto-immune and <12 years old)
In conclusion, get the vaccine not only to protect yourself but those around you. It really isn't difficult to understand…
Reposted Mass CDC study. 74% of the infections were in vaccinated people. The vaccination rate in the area at the time was 69%. Careful about confidently claiming that vaccines reduce transmissibility, it’s a highly fluid situation and this study flies in the face of both of your links.
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7031e2.htm
That’s, that’s just not how it works. Vaccine doesn’t prevent transmission, so your entire argument about exposing your kids make absolutely no sense.
How is it you still don’t understand the virus mutates in the unvaccinated which is starting to affect kids.
I don’t think you understand ‘rights’ at all. You are simply saying your right is more important than theirs.
9:21 am: best place to be is under your bed.
CIG needs to do this too … too many unvaccinated persons in my department !!!
Not going to happen, can’t upset those votes.
There are going to be a hell of a lot more upset voters when there are no rooms left in the hospitals here. How many ventilators do we have on island?
One better get ready to stay home and die.
Just look at Florida the past few days. Right on our doorstep.
But if you are vaccinated and believe in the vaccine efficacy like I do, which is that its over 90% effective in preventing severe symptoms, why are you concerned with the unvaccinated in your department?
I cannot comprehend the disdain for someone else who you probably believe will be the only ones to suffer from their poor decisions. Their body their choice.
I cannot comprehend why this is a concern to you since the CDC has come out to say that vaccinate and unvaccinated are spreading the virus at about the same rate (see below) so you are more than likely going to spread covid just as much as the next unvaccinated person in your department.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/08/06/cdc_director_vaccines_no_longer_prevent_you_from_spreading_covid.html
So if you are good because you took the vaccine, why do you sound afraid?
So you support opening up to tourist today?
yes
6 months ago or more.
Sound judgement prevails! I will now literally breathe easier when I go to the supermarket.
You people need to get off that rock. Why do you think millions of people stood in the rain and snow to get the jab? Because we all knew it could save our lives and we saw what no protection was getting us before the vaccination. People extremely sick and friends and loved ones dying. Now it is just the unvaccinated who are getting extremely sick and dying (& it’s from their stupidity as the jab is available- at least in many parts of the world). In Cayman, you have the vaccine available- don’t be ungrateful. Don’t be regretting you didn’t get the jab when the border reopens and you get extremely sick or you bring Covid home to a loved one who gets sick and dies. A man I worked w/ – age 54, played soccer each week got Covid last February and has not returned to work. My friend had a coworker, age 45, a chef, get Covid, healthy until then. Got Covid in January- returned to work in March, had lingering tiredness and suddenly passed away last week. The vaccine is easily available down there. Take it to keep everyone healthy.
09:06 am
“ Now it is just the unvaccinated who are getting extremely sick and dying…”
F A K E N E W S !!!!
In my area, the stats are running 98.7% of those being hospitalized are unvaccinated. Real news- was just reported yesterday. Believe what you want. I’m living in a red zone. We have only been out of the red zone a few months right after March when high numbers got vaccinated until recently when Delta variance showed in our area and we are back in red zone ( mostly due to those not vaccinated)
Take advice or not. Listen or don’t. You will never be standing in a snowstorm waiting hours for a jab, but you may be in a hospital ICU unit wishing you got one.
Doll. It’s absolutely true. Anyone vaxxed that died had serious health issues.
That is not true. Young, healthy, unvaccinated people have suddenly died with Covid. Not going to argue the point- do what you feel in right- I live in an area where the healthy, young are getting very sick and or dying and they and family wish they would’ve got vaccinated.
At this point in time I would worry about Grand Cayman sharing the fate of Atlantis, not freaking covid.
Climate change: Code Red https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58130705.amp
Thank you to the grocery store owners!
That is excellent news! It is so good to see common sense prevailing over those who believe in plots orchestrated by alien lizard people.
If you think those that don’t want the vaccine forced on them are all the same as those who believe in alien lizard people, then it shows your binary approach to comprehension. Your limited scope of thinking can only operate on what you can feel. Your sense of moral superiority has clouded your ability to see a world where you are not correct and I can guarantee it will be your downfall.
But its all good though because when shit hits the fan and you are wrong I know you will do what you probably do best, like the rest of those that operate like slaves to emotion and fear, which is to pass the blame for all that has transpired on to someone else because you still need to hold your stance that you are correct.
Good, very good
The problem here is that we see much too much of USA television!
Mandate the vaccines and get on with the job of protecting the people!
Nike!
Just a comment on my observation of people around the world today.
We are too afraid of the dangers of the world that we are aiming to make the world safer by changing the world around us, instead of becoming stronger (mentally, physically and emotionally) in order to handle the dangers of the world.
Happiness and security will never come from forcing the world around you to conform and care for your safety concerns as the world is made of up millions of other people who’s safety concerns might conflict with yours. It’s an impossible task.
Also, the ease which people throw their own responsibility on the government is dumbfounding. It’s a common sentiment that CEOs of huge companies and fat cats do not care for the small common man and thus do not trust big companies and corporations. The individual is making the decisions of the company and that is the justification for the distrust of companies. However, for some reason we don’t see the people behind the government. We soothe ourselves from our worries and responsibilities by thinking the government will look out for us despite the people behind the government showing time and time again that they do not care about us, only themselves.
All I’m trying to say is that you sound like someone who is afraid of what the world can do so you are trying to change the world to suit you through moving the responsibility of your own well being onto an organization that has already shown you that you are only here to give them votes so they can enrich themselves while you suffer. Try to embrace responsibility and become stronger to navigate the world because at the end of the day the only person that cares about you, is you.
It’s also good to not try and force other people to bend to your will because you would not like it if the majority wanted to mandate something you did not agree with while you were in the minority.
So minister of Health says No forced vaccine, Premier says we are going force work permit holders to get it and it happens, I guess the Premier is doing what he wants and to hell with the health minister ?
I always love this one and how it is always twisted out of context..
Minister of Health said no forced vaccine for Caymanians – see the difference?
Cue the upset few who are unwilling to listen to science.
There is a lot of ignorant brainwashed Zombies commentating on here.
8:27 am: since the beginning, SCIENCE is inside a draw and some (big pharmas) lost the key.
Oh man, your brain is a scary place.
I hear lawyers sharpening pencils lol
They are vaccinated but will sure as hell take your money. It doesn’t matter to them if they win or not, they got paid.
Nah- that is just the sound of the rabid anti-vaxxers grinding their teeth.
It won’t matter because the US is Locking Down again on August 11th. How can we open when the US will be on Locked Down on August 11? Save your own health and don’t get spike proteins shot into your healthy bodies!!!!
Or maybe listen to science and get vaccinated. I am going to boldly state you have no idea what spike proteins are.
Ummm… Where do you get your news? There is no lockdown planned for Wednesday. Also, you clearly don’t know how the vaccine works because spike proteins are not “shot in”. The mRNA vaccines use the cell’s machinery to create the spike protein and the body then destroys them. This allows the immune system to recognize the spike protein of the actual virus should you ever come in contact with it.
I’ll await your apology on Thursday.
“the body then destroys them” ?
I’m pro choice and will not be getting the vaccine, but where are you getting your information that the US is locking down? I’m unable to find any support for your statement and its upsetting when anyone comes to make comments spewing pseudo facts and there is no support to back up the claim.
Too often these comments are used to make the comment feel good about themselves. They walk away with this ‘I sure told them’ attitude but fail to realize at the end of the day, the anonymous postings with likes and dislikes will not achieve anything. The social climate now is too polarized and no-one is willing to have a discussion, they only want to shout their opinion and get some likes.
Instead of trying to make yourself feel good through grandstanding, do it through actually formulating a proper position and structure the presentation while factoring in your audience. You will be much more effective, which will make you feel better about yourself since instant gratification is what you are looking for.
Where the heck did you get that information? I live in the US and we are NOT locking back down on Aug. 11 or any such date. Not happening. Some places are having a discussion on whether or not to put masks mandates in place or to only allow vaccinated people in certain places, but no lockdowns.
They are getting their news through the people in tin hats on the internet because you know if it’s on the internet it’s got to be true! LOL!
8:21am: Stop spreading pure rubbish! Your vaccine comment is stupid enough but saying “the US is Locking Down again on August 11th” is FALSE!
In fact, the US has never been locked down. Some cities/states had some restrictions but I can tell you my area has never been locked down. Not once. We had protocols in place at each stage but never locked down or required to stay at home.
You will see
@8:21a.m. – I’m not sure where you are getting your information but the United States IS NOT locking down on August 11. The US federal government does not have the authority to lock down the entire country. The government of each state controls lock-downs, covid mandates, etc., thus the reason each state has different protocals. Some states are reinstating covid mandates, some are not, some may, some won’t, regardless of the state-to-state Covid restrictions you are completely incorrect regarding the US locking down on August 11.