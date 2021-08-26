Storm warning issued as TD9 heads for Cayman
(CNS): The Cayman Islands is bracing itself for another potential storm after the country was placed under a tropical storm warning at 10:00 Thursday morning. At that time Tropical Depression 9 was about 210 miles southeast of Grand Cayman moving towards the northwest at 13mph with maximum winds speeds of 35mph. The system is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm as it moves over the Cayman Islands tonight.
The National Hazard Management Council met this morning and made the decision based on the rapidly changing conditions of this weather system and plan to meet again later this morning. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the NHMC, urged members of the public to take any necessary preparedness measures promptly.
Hazard Management Cayman Islands also urged residents to move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property, fill clean water containers with drinking water and be prepared for any loss of power.
On arrival in Cayman, TD 9 is likely to be a storm (TS Ida) and is expected to bring very heavy rain and storm surge, both causing potential flooding. Some local weather sleuths believe that the flooding could be compounded by the wet ground and the loss of vegetation following the passage of Grace last week, which teetered on the brink of hurricane status when it passed as close as eight miles off Grand Cayman’s south coast.
Cayman will begin to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms from this evening. Strong winds and rough seas are also expected. Therefore, a small craft warning is in effect from today and a marine warning in effect from tonight.
This weather system is forecast to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the northern Gulf coast.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Cayman Bigots Association is having a field day on social media. As always, blaming us, LGBTQ people for a storm. How I wish I had those powers. But hey, I doubt many of those ignorant people held a book in a long time. They should really read one good one, maybe they would learn a thing or two.
🥴🙏
Use the time to learn and advance, and be humble. Peace. And stay safe during this natural occurrence.
Grace period is finished.
Help yourselves,
God don’t help, facts, if God helps no one would need to go to the hospital and there would not be any Covid 19
Surely if you believe in God, then God creates the hurricanes and storms! Best to believe in facts and science, not a god
Huh?
On a good note, at least our Nat’l Weather Service radar is working. Let’s hope it stays up during and after the storm.
Ground not that wet now and it doesn’t affect storm surge anyway…
CUC going to be shutting off power I hear…no if EA when …???
So sorry for those people in tourisim who haven’t work for the past eighteen months,as much as they are getting the help from government it is still not enough when these crisis take place,when you are working for your own money it’s different because you will have a little bit put away so those people are also some of the vulnerable ones who cannot prepare properly,hoping all will be safe and cuc will be able to manage this time around,please be safe every one here in cayman weather you are caymanian are expact god bless
and my workplace nah makin me go home.
The storm is hitting tonight so you’ll have plenty of time to put in your regular hard day’s work today. As they say up north, “No Snow Day Off Today” bobo. So put your nose to the grindstone and get back to work this afternoon! Thanks for your cooperation.
The Idiot Bobo is back on queue as normal.
Comparing a snowstorm to a hurricane is like comparing advice from a “Bobo from up north” to a “Bobo from the hurricane zone” on hurricane preparation.
Don’t follow or entertain that snowstorm Bobo.
Except fosters is closing at 4pm and others likely will as well. People who have yards with loose debris chopped up nicely to make for a perfect wind weapon need to have time to secure it, people with boats need to not let them float into people’s property this time around… so hopefully your doors are open to those who don’t have time to do all the above when the rains come down from 5pm.
Go get a job with the Civil Service
Waiting to read “his” post, again😂😂😂😂
Welcome to the heart of hurricane season, folks.
Prepare and keep safe everyone.
Just worry for electricity. Should be better prepared this time. Hopefully.
I thought that but everywhere has sold out of battery packs and electric fans after Grace. Oh well – I love and learn.
CUC had major practice after Grace, hopefully the aftermath of this should be a cake walk.
God help us all…the rain has already started.
For real! Help us Buddha, hova been sleep!
I’m good I’m pretty sure I can help myself and my family
May God keep us all safe!
Which one?