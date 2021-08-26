Storm warning issued as TD9 heads for Cayman

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is bracing itself for another potential storm after the country was placed under a tropical storm warning at 10:00 Thursday morning. At that time Tropical Depression 9 was about 210 miles southeast of Grand Cayman moving towards the northwest at 13mph with maximum winds speeds of 35mph. The system is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm as it moves over the Cayman Islands tonight.

The National Hazard Management Council met this morning and made the decision based on the rapidly changing conditions of this weather system and plan to meet again later this morning. Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who chairs the NHMC, urged members of the public to take any necessary preparedness measures promptly.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands also urged residents to move any debris from their yards that can fly around and damage property, fill clean water containers with drinking water and be prepared for any loss of power.

On arrival in Cayman, TD 9 is likely to be a storm (TS Ida) and is expected to bring very heavy rain and storm surge, both causing potential flooding. Some local weather sleuths believe that the flooding could be compounded by the wet ground and the loss of vegetation following the passage of Grace last week, which teetered on the brink of hurricane status when it passed as close as eight miles off Grand Cayman’s south coast.

Cayman will begin to experience scattered showers and thunderstorms from this evening. Strong winds and rough seas are also expected. Therefore, a small craft warning is in effect from today and a marine warning in effect from tonight.

This weather system is forecast to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches the northern Gulf coast.