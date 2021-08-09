Stayover mainstay for most tourism workers

Cruise ship visits Grand Cayman

(CNS): A survey conducted by the tourism ministry has revealed that Caymanian tourism workers and small business owners who have been displaced from their jobs and living by the border closures and have been receiving the government stipend are much more dependent on the stay-over sector than cruise tourism. Despite claims by the previous government that many thousands of Caymanians depended entirely on cruise ships to survive, as it justified the controversial but now abandoned cruise berthing project, this latest survey reveals that it is overnight guests that sustain 64% of the sector, while the 36% who say cruise is their primary focus also service overnight guests.

Among the more than 3,100 people from the tourism sector who have been receiving a stipend from the government and took part in this survey by the ministry, only 17 men who work on the tenders are entirely dependent on the cruise business for their livelihood. The other 1,090 people who pointed to cruise as their mainstay were working with overnight guests as well as the domestic economy before the shutdown.

The survey also found that 407 people who said that cruise was previously their main source of income are now working more than 30 hours per week, while 614 have been unemployed since the borders closed.

The ministry said that although cruise tourism was noted as the main source of earnings for just 36%, that number was still “large enough to impact the overall well-being of tourism workers”, which government will now need to consider, given that cruise ships are unlikely to return until at least early next year.

During a recent meeting with the Cayman Island Tourism Association, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan told the members that he had been in discussions with the cruise sector about the eventual return of ships here, despite the increasing calls in the community for Cayman to ease out of the cruise sector and transition those people who have previously depended on it into the overnight tourism sector as it returns or other sectors of the economy.

While Bryan has signalled a cautious approach to any return of cruising, he has been discussing the concept of making Cayman the first port of call, reducing the risk of vaccinated and negative passengers picking up the virus at ports of call before they arrive here. But given Cayman’s geographic location, coming here first presents an increase in fuel costs for the cruise lines and would require Cayman to offer some form of incentive.

“If we can get them to Cayman before they go on to another jurisdiction which is a higher risk, then we can solve the concerns about safety, he told CITA. However, he did not say what that incentive might cost Cayman and how the public would react to the return of cruise ships, given the industry’s role in bringing the virus to this region and Cayman’s first case.

Bryan said he wanted people to make money again but accepted that no one wanted a congested harbour all at once. He suggested that if things were safe and everything was controlled, “we would welcome cruise ships in tomorrow”, a sentiment that is not broadly shared in the wider community.

Over the last week at least two cruise ships on test voyages with mostly vaccinated passengers who set sail with negative tests have seen outbreaks aboard the vessels.

The survey demonstrates that most local people in the tourism sector are dependent on overnight visitors and want government to focus on reopening the border to air-arrivals as soon as possible.

Over half of the tourism workers who registered for government support are working, with a third of those working full time. 70% of those who are working said that they had remained in the tourism sector. Contrary to the idea that hundreds of former tourism workers are taking public money while working on construction sites, just 62 people from the more than 3,100 people surveyed said they were working in construction.

The survey, which was designed to help the ministry work out what has happened to the tourism workforce, also learned that it must do something about encouraging young people into the industry. Cayman’s current tourism workforce is aging, with half of those receiving the stipend aged over 47 years old, which is not the average age of a tourism worker. Just 27% of the respondents are under 35 years old.

“This shows an urgent need to put programmes in place to get young Caymanians more involved in the tourism industry,” officials from the ministry said in the survey.