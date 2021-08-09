Stayover mainstay for most tourism workers
(CNS): A survey conducted by the tourism ministry has revealed that Caymanian tourism workers and small business owners who have been displaced from their jobs and living by the border closures and have been receiving the government stipend are much more dependent on the stay-over sector than cruise tourism. Despite claims by the previous government that many thousands of Caymanians depended entirely on cruise ships to survive, as it justified the controversial but now abandoned cruise berthing project, this latest survey reveals that it is overnight guests that sustain 64% of the sector, while the 36% who say cruise is their primary focus also service overnight guests.
Among the more than 3,100 people from the tourism sector who have been receiving a stipend from the government and took part in this survey by the ministry, only 17 men who work on the tenders are entirely dependent on the cruise business for their livelihood. The other 1,090 people who pointed to cruise as their mainstay were working with overnight guests as well as the domestic economy before the shutdown.
The survey also found that 407 people who said that cruise was previously their main source of income are now working more than 30 hours per week, while 614 have been unemployed since the borders closed.
The ministry said that although cruise tourism was noted as the main source of earnings for just 36%, that number was still “large enough to impact the overall well-being of tourism workers”, which government will now need to consider, given that cruise ships are unlikely to return until at least early next year.
During a recent meeting with the Cayman Island Tourism Association, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan told the members that he had been in discussions with the cruise sector about the eventual return of ships here, despite the increasing calls in the community for Cayman to ease out of the cruise sector and transition those people who have previously depended on it into the overnight tourism sector as it returns or other sectors of the economy.
While Bryan has signalled a cautious approach to any return of cruising, he has been discussing the concept of making Cayman the first port of call, reducing the risk of vaccinated and negative passengers picking up the virus at ports of call before they arrive here. But given Cayman’s geographic location, coming here first presents an increase in fuel costs for the cruise lines and would require Cayman to offer some form of incentive.
“If we can get them to Cayman before they go on to another jurisdiction which is a higher risk, then we can solve the concerns about safety, he told CITA. However, he did not say what that incentive might cost Cayman and how the public would react to the return of cruise ships, given the industry’s role in bringing the virus to this region and Cayman’s first case.
Bryan said he wanted people to make money again but accepted that no one wanted a congested harbour all at once. He suggested that if things were safe and everything was controlled, “we would welcome cruise ships in tomorrow”, a sentiment that is not broadly shared in the wider community.
Over the last week at least two cruise ships on test voyages with mostly vaccinated passengers who set sail with negative tests have seen outbreaks aboard the vessels.
The survey demonstrates that most local people in the tourism sector are dependent on overnight visitors and want government to focus on reopening the border to air-arrivals as soon as possible.
Over half of the tourism workers who registered for government support are working, with a third of those working full time. 70% of those who are working said that they had remained in the tourism sector. Contrary to the idea that hundreds of former tourism workers are taking public money while working on construction sites, just 62 people from the more than 3,100 people surveyed said they were working in construction.
The survey, which was designed to help the ministry work out what has happened to the tourism workforce, also learned that it must do something about encouraging young people into the industry. Cayman’s current tourism workforce is aging, with half of those receiving the stipend aged over 47 years old, which is not the average age of a tourism worker. Just 27% of the respondents are under 35 years old.
“This shows an urgent need to put programmes in place to get young Caymanians more involved in the tourism industry,” officials from the ministry said in the survey.
See the full survey in the CNS Library.
Category: Business, Local News, Tourism
Why don’t we accept that young Caymanians don’t want to work in tourism? They don’t want to serve nobody.
Let’s focus on providing them the education they need to get the air conditioned office jobs they would like.
You mean with the CIG?
What about the government coffers?
If you think that is so much percent work cruise ships you let 3ships out there and the hotels can never get a taxi, every one is out there looking fast money, but some people cannot satisfied they want every thing
Government. Do not let mass market cruise tourism back. They abused the privilege, cheapened our destination, overwhelmed our infrastructure and wrought economic and environmental havoc on us. The rewards were too little, and accrued to too few. It is time for us to reciprocate the disdain the industry held for us and our health and safety on the eve of Covid.
How about the public stop listening to misinformed, uneducated cyberbullys like cmr. They take everything she says for gospel. 99% of people that are recieving the stipend need it.
What a cluster f@&$
We are only now concerned that young people are not going into the industry but for years we have allowed the big players to get away with saying they can’t find Caymanians while they flood the place with cheap labour, slave wages and shady jon ads
I don’t know who would have thought anything different. So, let’s see….cruise shippers show up and they have all meals and all drinks included in their fare. They only waddle to shore for a distraction in between either a nap or the next meal. So it would be safe to assume they aren’t piling into the local restaurants and bars – especially if they see the prices on the menu. You can toss in a few for Sting Ray City or maybe a snorkel trip – but those aren’t covering much I wouldn’t think.
Stay overs- groceries, restaurants, rental cars, condos, dive trips, fishing trips, and they don’t blink at the price….they already know.
Open up and the stay overs will come – like a biblical plaque of locusts.