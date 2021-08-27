Sister Islands suffer worst of Ida’s weather

Charles Kirkconnell International Airport as TS Ida approached the Sister Islands

(CNS): The unpredictable path of Tropical Storm Ida brought the system closest to Grand Cayman early this morning but because of the shape of the storm, the Sister Islands suffered the worst of the weather. The all clear for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman takes effect at 11am this morning, five hours after Grand Cayman. According to officials, the Sister Islands experienced strong winds, heavy rain and significant power outages over the last 12 hours as Ida passed through the area.

Flood and marine warnings remain in effect for the Cayman Islands as there is the potential for up to ten inches of rainfall over the next few days and high seas. Roads across all three islands remain wet and drivers are urged to take care.

Grand Cayman is getting back to normal, with public services, clinics, offices, banks and supermarkets all expected to reopen by midday. However, schools remain closed until Monday and the District Administration Building on Cayman Brac will also remain closed, with only essential workers reporting for duty.

As Cayman continues the clean-up operation after Tropical Storm Grace last week, there was a sigh of relief across Grand Cayman that Ida’s passage was uneventful here, though the storm is now strengthening as it heads north west towards Cuba.

095Tpr Navarro-Tatum, CIFS Divisional Manager Whitney Tatum, RCIPS PS Ashton Ferguson and 106Tpr Shepherd (click to enlarge)

Although the storm passed within 50 miles northwest of Grand Cayman and around 100 miles of Cayman Brac, the strongest winds and rains were in the northeast corner, which is why the Sister Islands were more impacted. But despite its erratic and relatively slow path, Ida did not intensify until it had passed our area.

The Cayman Islands Regiment’s Sister Islands team is carrying out joint patrols with the RCIPS in Cayman Brac this morning to ensure that everyone is safe. Speaking on Radio Cayman Friday, District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts said that there had been no major problems related to the storm and despite experiencing heavy winds and a lot of rain, the island fared well.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, chair of the National Emergency Operations Centre, said the damage assessment was already completed in Little Cayman and underway in Cayman Brac.

“The police helicopter will be doing aerial reconnaissance there shortly. The Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTS) will be doing wellness checks on vulnerable persons. In addition power has been restored to most of the island,” he said. “We will continue to closely monitor their situation over the next few hours and are committed to providing them with whatever support they may need.”