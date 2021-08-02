Sick seaman negative for COVID-19

Cayman Islands Hospital, George Town

(CNS): Officials have confirmed that a merchant seaman who was taken off a foreign vessel in Cayman waters at the weekend was negative for the coronavirus. The crew member was admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital as he was exhibiting possible COVID-19 symptoms. In a short release about the decision to take the patient, Premier Wayne Panton said, “In the tradition of a nation built on seafaring, it only seems the right thing to do to assist where we can.”

Before the man had been tested for the virus and when his status was still unknown, Panton warned that the possible introduction of COVID to the Cayman community would increase in any event as border restrictions lessen, reminding those who have not been vaccination to do so as soon as possible.

Health Minister Sabrina Turner had said that the Health Services Authority was equipped to deal with the logistics of receiving the patient in complete safety, and protocols were engaged as though the patient had COVID-19. “Our hospitals have been successfully dealing with COVID patients since last year and I am certain this person will receive quality care here.”

The man has since been discharged from the hospital but he is still in isolation at a government quarantine facility. The Public Health Department determined that there is no threat to public health.