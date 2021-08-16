Senior citizen arrested on cocaine charges

(CNS): A 67-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested for a number of offences, including possession of cocaine, after he was stopped by police in the district early Sunday morning. Police said they had cause to arrest the man over driving offences at around 6:15 in the morning but after searching him, they found what appeared to be illegal drugs as well as a large sum of cash, which has been seized as part of the investigation. The officers arrested the man on suspicion of possession of cocaine, possession of ganja, driving without being qualified and driving without insurance.

He has since been bailed pending further police investigations.