Reopening spells return of masks, social distancing

An officer hands out a reusable cloth mask at a local supermarket in May 2020

(CNS): When the Cayman Islands’ borders reopen to vaccinated visitors who will not be required to isolate, residents can expect to see a return of mask mandates, social distancing protocols and a reduction in the permitted size of groups both inside and outside. Government ministers have said that as the risk of community transmission of the coronavirus increases in October when the current quarantine restrictions begin to be lifted for travellers, the relaxed virus protocols will likely be tightened up again.

The return of more frequent virus testing and tried and tested protections will be used to boost the community protection from the vaccine if Cayman can exceed a national immunization rate of over 80% and as much as possible reduce the risk of serious illness or possible deaths.

Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, Premier Wayne Panton, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan all pointed to the likelihood of a reduction of permitted numbers in group gatherings and possible mask mandates after 14 October, given the concerns over how contagious the Delta variant is and the risks posed by this latest mutation. The premier stressed that COVID is real and it is coming.

“We know we are taking risks with the opening of our borders,” Panton warned. “Government continues to make decisions based on the best available information and scientific evidence and advice, but we are also cognizant that we simply cannot afford to keep our borders closed indefinitely. Like so many things in life, we are trying to strike the right balance, being aware of the risks that we are taking with the decisions that we are making, but also making sure that we are doing everything we can to limit and mitigate those risks and their potential impacts.”

Noting that the vaccine is the best possible protection, he added, “When we open our borders we have to understand that community transmission of COVID, which we have been able to successfully limit with the measures we’ve had in place, will be inevitable.”

But even if the vaccine rate increases, the Delta variant can infect those who are fully vaccinated who are able to spread the virus. Given the risk from this variant, the need for stringent anti-COVID health and safety protocols will return.

Panton said that the opening plan calls for the consideration of social distancing and mask mandates. He said it was very likely that there will be new mandates and a decision about masks and social distancing will be made by government ahead of 14 October, when the quarantine requirements will be lifted. All of the government ministers said that social gathering numbers will also almost certainly be decreased.

“When we go towards increasing the risk of COVID spread, we are going to be reducing the numbers,” Minister Bryan said. The health minister said the allowable size of groups would definitely go down in the first part of the opening plan but she said the details would be based on advice given by public health officials.

At the moment people can gather in groups of up to 1,000 outside and 500 inside, and no one is required to wear a mask except at healthcare facilities. However, in October the public might be required to wear masks in all public indoor places, such as supermarkets. Restaurants may be required to move tables further apart indoors or be restricted to outdoor service only.

The premier has also said that government supports private sector businesses requiring people to be vaccinated in their efforts to keep their staff and customers safe.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that testing will be increased at that point and all front-line workers and healthcare workers will be tested on a regular basis. He said he was expecting cases of community transmission but the Health Services Authority is prepared for that. However, they hope the vaccine and protocols will prevent any major surges.

Panton has said that government will reassess a possible return to a lockdown if there are outbreaks that require people to be hospitalised and will be monitoring the impact of the community spread on the hospital.