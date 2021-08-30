Reopening spells return of masks, social distancing
(CNS): When the Cayman Islands’ borders reopen to vaccinated visitors who will not be required to isolate, residents can expect to see a return of mask mandates, social distancing protocols and a reduction in the permitted size of groups both inside and outside. Government ministers have said that as the risk of community transmission of the coronavirus increases in October when the current quarantine restrictions begin to be lifted for travellers, the relaxed virus protocols will likely be tightened up again.
The return of more frequent virus testing and tried and tested protections will be used to boost the community protection from the vaccine if Cayman can exceed a national immunization rate of over 80% and as much as possible reduce the risk of serious illness or possible deaths.
Speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing, Premier Wayne Panton, Health Minister Sabrina Turner and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan all pointed to the likelihood of a reduction of permitted numbers in group gatherings and possible mask mandates after 14 October, given the concerns over how contagious the Delta variant is and the risks posed by this latest mutation. The premier stressed that COVID is real and it is coming.
“We know we are taking risks with the opening of our borders,” Panton warned. “Government continues to make decisions based on the best available information and scientific evidence and advice, but we are also cognizant that we simply cannot afford to keep our borders closed indefinitely. Like so many things in life, we are trying to strike the right balance, being aware of the risks that we are taking with the decisions that we are making, but also making sure that we are doing everything we can to limit and mitigate those risks and their potential impacts.”
Noting that the vaccine is the best possible protection, he added, “When we open our borders we have to understand that community transmission of COVID, which we have been able to successfully limit with the measures we’ve had in place, will be inevitable.”
But even if the vaccine rate increases, the Delta variant can infect those who are fully vaccinated who are able to spread the virus. Given the risk from this variant, the need for stringent anti-COVID health and safety protocols will return.
Panton said that the opening plan calls for the consideration of social distancing and mask mandates. He said it was very likely that there will be new mandates and a decision about masks and social distancing will be made by government ahead of 14 October, when the quarantine requirements will be lifted. All of the government ministers said that social gathering numbers will also almost certainly be decreased.
“When we go towards increasing the risk of COVID spread, we are going to be reducing the numbers,” Minister Bryan said. The health minister said the allowable size of groups would definitely go down in the first part of the opening plan but she said the details would be based on advice given by public health officials.
At the moment people can gather in groups of up to 1,000 outside and 500 inside, and no one is required to wear a mask except at healthcare facilities. However, in October the public might be required to wear masks in all public indoor places, such as supermarkets. Restaurants may be required to move tables further apart indoors or be restricted to outdoor service only.
The premier has also said that government supports private sector businesses requiring people to be vaccinated in their efforts to keep their staff and customers safe.
Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said that testing will be increased at that point and all front-line workers and healthcare workers will be tested on a regular basis. He said he was expecting cases of community transmission but the Health Services Authority is prepared for that. However, they hope the vaccine and protocols will prevent any major surges.
Panton has said that government will reassess a possible return to a lockdown if there are outbreaks that require people to be hospitalised and will be monitoring the impact of the community spread on the hospital.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, health and safety
This is absolutely rubbish. So those that got vaccinated are now having their liberties restricted because of a bunch of unvaccinated dimwits?
Shouldn’t the unvaccinated be the ones that aren’t allowed in groups, bars, restaurants etc.?
time for cor the chamber and cita to speak out now against this nonsense asap. if you think bars/restraunts can survive this…you are sorely mistaken.
No no no to another lockdown !
Then get vaccinated!
Have you gotten your third vaccine shot yet? I think not! Seems like it’s a toss up even for those who already have two jabs. If it works so well why the mask? Why the social distancing? What’s the point? Are we to live like this forever?
The vast majority of those dying from Covid now are the unvaccinated. Where these people have not had an opportunity to get the jab yet that is very sad. I’m sorry, but I have little sympathy for someone who dies and was eligible for the vaccine and refused it.
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/coronavirus/article253831623.html
cig as usual doing the easiest most restrictive backward thing.
this is the solution:
have digital vaccine passport for thise who have been vaccinated….time to introduce social distancing and restrictions for the non-vaccinated.(like everywhere else in the world)
Except it’s idiotic because most of the infections are in the vaccinated at this point. The vaccine spike is against the extinct Wuhan strain and doesn’t stop infections with Delta. And as for hospital capacity, the fit unvaccinated 20-30 year olds will not be filling ICUs, the vaccinated and unvaccinated 60+ years olds will.
as the rest of world is leaving such measures behind….cayman(with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world) is now going backwards????
welcome to wonderland…..zzzzzzzzz
no. won’t do it. i got vaccinated and have done my part for the past 18 months. time to move forwards no backwards.
Great, eating outside. The only people happy about this will be the mosquitoes. Keep the borders closed.
I think allowing residents to travel again after so long, take a break from this tiny rock and see family in Europe or wherever somewhat outweighs you pathetic worries about having to put a mask on and avoid very crowded indoor areas. Do grow up and stop being so selfish.
Visiting your family in Europe, says it all! How dare you!
I have an answer for you. Move back home. Why should the citizens of this island struggle and go backwards so you can go visit your family. Why should children go backward to having to wear masks in school, all day, so you can go visit your family in Europe. If you miss them so much, move back. You are completely selfish and thinking of no one but yourself.
Also, once we go back into lockdown, which will happen, you won’t be able to visit family or live freely here. So what will you do and the majority of expatriates do. Move back to your home countries that don’t have mask mandates and live freely. You will Leave the people of Cayman stranded. We saw it in Ivan. When it gets tough you all leave.
There are countless studies that the masks do not work how many are certain that they do – and these studies are reported in the NY Times, NY Post, major Canadian and UK medical journals and news papers, etc. Not fringe elements.
There is proof that a well ventilated room (one that changes its air twice per 60 minutes) is more effective than any mask bar the N95. People cannot wear N95’s for long or they nearly suffocate. Your paper/plastic green flimsy mask does nothing for you as its neither sealed nor does it prevent aerosols as small as covid.
Doctors do NOT wear masks in hospital surgeries to prevent the flu. They wear them to stop snot and spit and blood jumping in and out of their mouths and peoples open body parts. Also, they wear them ONCE. In a sterlile highly oxygenated environment.
The masks are not anything more than a mental crutch and we need to move on from them. As to the harm they do to children, we will all be paying the price for masked kids for a generation to come.
Please stop thinking masks work. Your lord Dr Fauci has told you they dont, they do, they will if you wear 2 or 3, you dont need them if you’re vaccinated, you do need them if you’re vaccinated, and everything else.
its nonsense. Please see this.
I think you got your information from someone that wants you to die.
oh i just read nonsense alright!
Post of the day
“There are countless studies that the masks do not work how many are certain that they do – and these studies are reported in the NY Times, NY Post, major Canadian and UK medical journals and news papers, etc. Not fringe elements.”
Yet you choose to not even link just one. The CDC study showed “that state-issued mask mandates were associated with significant decreases in daily COVID-19 case and death growth rates. The findings supported the premise that mask requirements help limit the potential exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which therefore reduces the spread of the disease, COVID-19.”
https://www.factcheck.org/2021/03/scicheck-posts-distort-cdc-study-supporting-masks-mandates-to-reduce-covid-19/
“There is proof that a well ventilated room (one that changes its air twice per 60 minutes) is more effective than any mask bar the N95. People cannot wear N95’s for long or they nearly suffocate. Your paper/plastic green flimsy mask does nothing for you as its neither sealed nor does it prevent aerosols as small as covid.”
Again, no link but I tend to agree with this. Those stupid plastic barriers they use only restrict ventilation in the buildings. Think of it like I blow cigarette smoke at those barriers. The smoke would just go around it. They should definitely rip down those stupid plexiglass barriers I see everywhere.
“Doctors do NOT wear masks in hospital surgeries to prevent the flu. They wear them to stop snot and spit and blood jumping in and out of their mouths and peoples open body parts. Also, they wear them ONCE. In a sterlile highly oxygenated environment.”
Yes, the masks will help with larger droplets. However, Covid is, as you mentioned, an aerosol. It will not stop the virus from being able to spread completely, but it will reduce the spread. Masks do work, but only if everyone has to wear them. It doesn’t work if only some wear it and some do not.
“The masks are not anything more than a mental crutch and we need to move on from them. As to the harm they do to children, we will all be paying the price for masked kids for a generation to come.”
This just sounds like hyperbolic fear to me. Masks do not cause health issues in children unless you can find something that proves this is the case.
“Please stop thinking masks work. Your lord Dr Fauci has told you they dont, they do, they will if you wear 2 or 3, you dont need them if you’re vaccinated, you do need them if you’re vaccinated, and everything else.”
Vaccination status should not affect whether mask mandates are needed. Covid can spread among vaccinated people. The kicker to this is the vaccinated generally won’t show symptoms at all if infected. Yet, they will be infectious. This is why a mask mandate is a good idea if travel is to be reopened in the manner the government wants. Covid will be in the community and we will be relying on the vaccines as the last line of defense. It doesn’t hurt to have a first line of defense as well for the virus to prevent transmission to those who are not vaccinated, can’t be vaccinated or immunosuppressed.
Anyone able to point to any study proving that masks do anything at all to prevent spread?
If you’re unwilling to educate yourself I cant help you.
‘When the student is ready the teacher will appear’
Yes.
Here you go
https://www.pnas.org/content/118/4/e2014564118
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2776536
https://gh.bmj.com/content/5/5/e002794?ijkey=e122f86043b2a56759be6a1c092c4dde1bfc2469&keytype2=tf_ipsecsha
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8221503/
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.13.21261989v1
https://arxiv.org/abs/2004.13553
They only work if everyone wears them. If only some people wear it and some don’t they are essentially useless. The only exception would be an N95 mask which does have higher protection for the individual. But even wearing these it is possible to still become infected.
#icantbreathe
That hashtag was started in response to the murder of an unarmed minority civilian by a police officer.
I hardly think it’s applicable to being asked to wear a mask if you choose to enter a public enclosed space.
It’s a tasteless response.
The government has essentially decided that the financial impact/costs of keeping the virus out of the Cayman Islands is no longer acceptable. They are willing to accept the potential loss of life and the potential damage and destruction to the domestic economy due to new restrictions and potential future lockdowns.
This is amazing and will definitely make or break this government.
There is risk in almost every decision government makes. Weighing the potential loss of life vs the financial impact is a daily decision for government.
Well the owner of the majority of the hotels in the Cayman Islands wants the borders open so that’s it. Everybody always says that organization is the best & greatest so now you can have your Covid also!
this is a tough dilemma, I don’t fully get the Govt’s 1/2 foot in 1/2 out approach. We are in such a strong position to learn from hindsight that hasn’t yet to present itself. The biggest and utmost consideration above all else needs to be given to the children (not eligible for vaccination) and what the long term affects when contracting the disease will have on them which is only just beginning to be understood. We’ve already compromised their future with the destruction of the planet, we at least owe them as much as we can their best individual health & well being
What about all the unvaccinated kids in schools?
Will they have to wear masks, have windows open or learn outside?
If re-opening is for economic reasons, is the increased revenue from reopening for a few weeks/months not going to be immediately canceled out by having to close bars, restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues, as soon as the Delta variant begins community spread?
When the schools close, workers are sent home and lockdown begins again, we will realize how foolish we were to try to reopen with a much more transmissible variant surging.
Yes I know Dart owns hotels and restaurants.
Yes I know many Caymanians depend on tourism.
But this isn’t the time to let the virus back in.
At least wait for the under 12s to get vaccinated and for the elderly to get the 3rd booster.
What about schools? So many in US are closing. Are we willing to sacrifice our kids education. Wait till they can be vaccinated.
NO. NO. NO!
Don’t open the borders!
One step forward and two steps back… I get the masks but why now limit group numbers? Who are we doing this for?
Agree. Sports stadiums are full in the US and UK, and Broadway is opening up again. The crowd size is irrelevant; it is who you are in close proximity to.
We have to learn to live with this. This has been 18 months already. People are moving in the US, UK, Canada etc.
Get vaccinated. Still nervous in certain crowded settings, wear an N95 or KN95 mask (now widely available, including on Amazon), which will confer the wearer substantial, near complete, particle filtration protection.
11:01 exactly! Also, this move is likely to severely damage the hospitality sector, predominantly the restaurants, bars, and even places like gyms. They were able to bounce back after the local lockdown was eased but I see this as a real setback. It’s also going to have a severe effect on people’s mental health. Likely even more so than when we originally locked down.
What we should really be doing is only allowing vaccinated to freely enter shops and bars etc., and have specific alphabet days and 2 hour windows for unvaccinated to go to the supermarket, bank etc.
I totally agree. Why should the activities of the vaccinated (who have done what is required) be dictated by the inaction of the unvaccinated?? This is like the tail wagging the dog and is totally unacceptable. If the borders are reopened, then mask mandates and social distancing rules should only apply to the unvaccinated.
Hardly a chore or a huge inconvenience to have to wear masks and socially distance in return for the borders being open. Really not an issue.
You’re an idiot.
Yes it is!
….or just move on with life and learn to live with this.
I’ll take wearing a mask over being jailed on this island all day. Everyone else is the world learned to wear masks and continue on with their lives, its really not that hard.