RCIPS officer retires after four decades of service

Inspector Courtney Myles with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Inspector Courtney Myles is finally hanging up his baton and boots after serving the RCIPS over the last four decades. Myles did not have far to go when he he passed the police exam and joined the police force in 1979 at just 17 years old as he grew up just three hundred yards from the George Town Police Station.

Until he turned 18, the official age to join up, Myles was posted to the station front desk as a diarist for six months. But once in full uniform, he moved to the Traffic Department, where he was instrumental in bringing in motorcycle cops to the RCIPS, and began a career that saw him work in several departments and all of the district police stations.

In 1984 he became the youngest ever Caymanian to be promoted to inspector at the time before he became a chief inspector in 2000. After serving for over thirty years, Myles retired from the service in 2009 and went to work for the Department of Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing, where as the assistant manager he was responsible for inspections of all vehicles in the Cayman Islands, and the theory and practical testing for driver licensing.

He also acted for one year as deputy director. Then in 2017 he responded to a call for past officers to assist with development within the service. He decided to offer his services and was asked by the commissioner to head up the Community Policing Unit.