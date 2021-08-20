Ray appointed new education department boss

Mark Ray, the new DES director

(CNS): Mark Ray has been appointed as the new director of the Department of Education Services (DES) after what officials said was a rigorous recruitment process. He takes up the job after working for the last seven years as DES Head of Business Services but coming on the heels of a six-month secondment to the Ministry of Education (MoT) as acting deputy chief officer.

Ray, who is originally from Barbados, will now be responsible “for leading the Department of Education Services in providing strategic direction and development of the government school education system and implementing national policies and initiatives”, according to a release about his appointment.

In his new position Ray will also lead the senior school improvement officers (SSIOs) in building government schools’ capacity to improve students’ progress and achievement across the ability range, and work with stakeholders to develop partnerships with social agencies, corporate, media and broader communities.

It is understood that Tammy Hopkins, who has been acting DES director for more than two years, will return to her position as SSIO on Cayman Brac, heading education on the Sister Islands. Adrian Jones, who has been acting SSIO, will return to his post as principal of the Layman E. Scott Sr High School, while Devon Bowen, who has been acting in that post, will return to being one of the two deputy principals.

MoE Chief Officer Cetonya Cacho congratulated Ray on his appointment. “He brings a wealth of knowledge to the role and is enthusiastic about building on the success of our education system. I wish him every success and look forward to working with him as we aim to provide the children of the Cayman Islands with a world-class education,” she added.

Deputy Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith, who formerly held the job of DES director, said Ray had proven himself to be an asset to the department. “I am confident that he will excel in this new post,” she said.

Ray said he was grateful for the opportunity to lead the DES team and gave credit to Hopkins. “I look forward to furthering the progress already set in motion under the leadership and support of the previous Acting Director Mrs Tammy Hopkins over the past two years, and contributing to the success of our students and ultimately, these beautiful Cayman Islands.”

Ray has a master’s degree in Instructional Technology and Media from Columbia University, a Post Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from University of London, and a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of the West Indies. He also recently completed level 3 Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) training and is currently enrolled in the ILM level 5 programme.

His career began in Barbados in 1996, where he was employed as a high school information technology and mathematics teacher. Throughout the next eleven years, he worked in several capacities within the education sector, including programme director in the Barbados Ministry of Education.

Ray came to the Cayman Islands in 2007 to take up the role of ICT integration specialist in DES and later the ministry. In 2014 he was appointed as DES head of business services, a position that he held until his recent promotion. However, in October 2020, he returned to the MoE for a six-month stint as acting deputy CO for Compulsory Education and Early Childhood Care and Education.