Private school’s leadership struggles roll on

(CNS): The problems of leadership at the costly private St. Ignatius Catholic School are continuing as the 2021/22 academic year starts after the new principal, who was employed in March, has not returned. After just one term Martin Nugent’s contract has been terminated, CNS has learned, following complaints about his behaviour at a social event, though no link between the incident and his departure has been officially confirmed.

Nugent took over the school, which has 80 staff members and about 700 students, after a disappointing inspection for the $12,500 per year school and in the wake of a catalogue of management problems.

Now his own departure is adding to those leadership woes. While the reason for his departure appears to be well known among parents and staff, the school has declined to comment officially. In correspondence with parents the school has said that the situation is under investigation, but without outlining the reason why, it said that Nugent is not coming back.

Despite telling Cayman Current, an online education blog, earlier this year that, “Hopefully I’ll be here a long time,” the British teacher was here less that six months in the $100,000 per annum job.

According to a letter sent to parents following the employment of Nugent, the parish administrator, Father Naveen D’Souza SAC, said he was selected from 25 candidates, and after “careful review and analysis, in-depth interviews”, he emerged as “the top choice out of the highly competitive and qualified group of professional educational leaders” for the recruitment committee.

He was recruited at a time when management problems and allegations over financial mismanagement had driven out the former head, Emily Alexander, and led to the resignation of at least seven teachers in 2020.

The most recent inspection rated the school just ‘satisfactory’ due to the catalogue of leadership problems, even though the teaching and achievement of students was rated ‘good’ and ‘excellent’. Inspectors found that, despite the excellent teaching, governance fell short of best practice, that management decision-making wasn’t fit for purpose and this lack of effective governance was destabilising the school.