Premier hires civil engineer and media expert

Celine Manoosingh and Nickolas DaCosta

(CNS) Premier Wayne Panton has hired Dr Celine Manoosingh as his special advisor in relation to sustainability and climate change and Nickolas DaCosta as his content and communications coordinator, officials have announced. Both of the senior positions are new jobs at the premier’s office but cover priority areas for the PACT Government, according to a press release. Manoosingh is returning to her native Cayman from the United States to offer advice on green building and sustainable construction while DaCosta will manage Panton’s digital content and channels as part of the focus on transparency.

“I am pleased that these two outstanding young Caymanians have both agreed to join our stellar team in the Office of the Premier,” said Panton. “Celine’s exceptional professional background, academic credentials and research in the areas of engineering and sustainability, as well as Nickolas’ vast background in communications, social media and service to our local community are welcomed assets.”

Manoosingh will provide advice in key areas, support capacity building in sustainability and climate change, review and synergize various policies and assist with projects as assigned by the Premier.

She has a PhD in Civil Engineering and is a tenured professor in the Department of Civil Engineering and Construction at Georgia Southern University, where she has worked since 2014. Her teaching expertise includes green building and sustainable construction, project planning and cost control, and construction safety. She also serves on the National Science Foundation in Washington, DC, which focuses on resilience, renewable energy, sustainable smart cities and green infrastructure.

Raised in the Cayman Islands and educated in the public school system here, she said she was delighted to return home for this new role. “It has always been a dream of mine to share my expertise and knowledge with my community,” she said.

“I am grateful that this opportunity has arisen for me to take a sabbatical from academia to provide advice and support to the premier and the elected government as they seek to address the urgent challenges related to sustainability and climate change.”

As Content and Communications Coordinator, DaCosta will ensure that the public is kept informed about the work of the office through the development and management of the premier’s digital content. He has more than 12 years experience in customer service and communications in both the public and private sectors, having most recently served as the customer relations supervisor of the Water Authority – Cayman.

DaCosta has a business degree and masters in public administration. He has served as a member of the Planning Appeals Tribunal since 2016 and was recently appointed as a member of the Water Authority Board. He said he was looking forward to drawing on his experience in communications to support PACT’s approach to transparency and people first.

“I am truly excited to be working with such a great team,” he added.