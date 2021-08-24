Post Grace clean-up underway islandwide

DEH picks up vegetation debris after Tropical Storm Grace (from CIG social media)

(CNS): The National Roads Authority and the Department of Environmental Health, as well as community groups, non-profits and private sector companies, are now involved in an islandwide effort to clean up Grand Cayman following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace last week. The DEH has extended the opening hours at the dump, as vehicles continue to queue to unload the debris collected from yards all over the island.

The NRA has published a schedule for cleaning up the roadside areas and clearing drains. It is also fixing back dozens of street signs that were torn up during Grace’s powerful winds. Meanwhile, CUC is down to just a handful of customers who have not yet been reconnected.

The Department of Agriculture has issued advice to farmers and gardeners on how to reset fallen trees, as not all of them need to be chopped up and taken to the landfill. Toppled trees should be reset as soon as possible. They should also be pruned back to sound wood and cut well down to reduce the canopy to cut the pressure on the roots, making resetting and stabilizing the tree easier, the agriculture experts said.

Some trees will shift back to their original position once the top is removed, and with the help of slings or ropes attached to tractors, trees can be lifted up and placed back in the ground and propped up with braces.

CUC said that just 12 customers were without power yesterday evening but most of them should have been connected this morning. Everyone else should now have power except for customers who need to carry out electrical repairs to their home lines and will need approval from the Building Control Unit (BCU) before they can be reconnected.

While the damage has varied for residents across the islands, with significant damage to some homes and businesses, cars, boats and other property, government has not yet released an estimate of the cost to repair the damage. However, government has scheduled a press briefing for Wednesday afternoon, when it will be discussing the current situation regarding COVID-19 and the impact of Tropical Storm Grace.