Police pepper spray disabled teenage boy

(CNS): A West Bay boy who has Down syndrome and other members of his family were pepper sprayed by police officers on Tuesday afternoon at around 4:15, after a situation at the district station appeared to get out of control. The RCIPS said that the boy, who is 16 years old, was brought to the station by his mother, who claimed he was behaving in an aggressive manner and threatening to set her car on fire, and she hoped the officers might be able to help calm him down.

But instead, the officers’ attempts to address the situation appear to have made matters worse, and the teenager reportedly took a machete from his mother’s car wielded it while threatening the officers.

His older brother then arrived at the station and was able to calm him down and take the machete from him without injury. But a decision to then arrest the disabled boy re-escalated the situation and police said both brothers became a threat. At that point, an officer deployed the pepper spray. In the ensuing chaos the boys’ mother was caught in the crossfire.

A spokesperson for the RCIPS told CNS that it was a “fast-moving” situation and the “potential violent behavior of the teen had to be dealt with”. As a result, the officers involved did not consider asking healthcare partners to step in to assist in what she described as a potentially dangerous situation.

“At this point it appears the officers involved responded in a manner proportionate to the situation when considering the immediate safety of all persons involved,” she added.

According to a police press release detailing the chain of events, the police had called for back-up from other police officers but no call was made to any mental health specialists.

In the release the RCIPS said that from the start, as they attempted to negotiate with the teen to calm him down, he was aggressive and verbally abusive towards the officers, making threats against them.

During the exchange, the officers said, he had walked away from them, going to his mother’s vehicle to get the machete. Another civilian who was present at the station at the time was ushered inside for their safety, as officers called for assistance. It was then that the disabled teen’s brother arrived at the station and disarmed the teen without injury.

But according to the police, when the officers told the family that the teen was being arrested for several offences that he had committed while at the station, his brother also became aggressive towards them.

“They both aggressively approached one of the police officers assisting with the incident and the officer deployed his pepper spray in response,” the police said, adding that because their mother intervened, she was also caught by the pepper spray.

The police then persisted with the arrest in the absence of any mental health support and arrested the family for several offences, including causing fear or provocation of violence, threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly conduct at a police station.

It was not until the family arrived at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre that they were cleaned of the spray and booked into custody. All three were granted bail later that night pending further investigations.

According to the family members who spoke to Cayman Marl Road, neither of the brothers were holding the machete when the officers opted to deploy pepper spray against the disabled boy, who, CNS has learned, has a number of medical issues in addition to his mental health challenges. The machete had been placed inside the police station and other witness accounts maintain that there was no immediate threat to the officers.

Family members have said they believe this was a case of “an excessive and inappropriate use of force” against a vulnerable person.

CNS has also asked the police if the officers were wearing body-cams, but the spokesperson confirmed that there are no body-cams on officers, including those in the firearms unit. It is not clear yet if a formal complaint has been filed and the police have not yet referred the case to the Office of the Ombudsman.