Police chopper catches images of destruction

(CNS): Steve Fitzgerald, the civilian head of RCIPS Air Operations, has released a number of images take by the helicopter crew after they were able to take to the skies again after Tropical Storm Grace. The assessment shows extent of the damage to structures and vegetation across Grand Cayman. X-Ray One carried out the aerial review Wednesday afternoon to document the damage and to ensure that no one was in distress and in need of emergency assistance.

“We were airborne at the earliest chance on Wednesday to locate persons who may need assistance and provide support to the ground resources by identifying damage. Whilst extensive flooding and infrastructure issues were seen across the Island, we were pleased to be able to provide reports to help towards the ‘all-clear’ being issued,” Fitzgerald said.

All photos above by the X-Ray one crew.