Police chopper catches images of destruction
(CNS): Steve Fitzgerald, the civilian head of RCIPS Air Operations, has released a number of images take by the helicopter crew after they were able to take to the skies again after Tropical Storm Grace. The assessment shows extent of the damage to structures and vegetation across Grand Cayman. X-Ray One carried out the aerial review Wednesday afternoon to document the damage and to ensure that no one was in distress and in need of emergency assistance.
“We were airborne at the earliest chance on Wednesday to locate persons who may need assistance and provide support to the ground resources by identifying damage. Whilst extensive flooding and infrastructure issues were seen across the Island, we were pleased to be able to provide reports to help towards the ‘all-clear’ being issued,” Fitzgerald said.
All photos above by the X-Ray one crew.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Could we please have an official, accurate estimate of when the Radar weather system will be back in operation?
This is a very useful tool used by many to plan marine/general outings, work schedules etc.
Why are spare parts not kept in stock for breakdowns? 🤷🏽♂️
That “park” on Prospect Drive, oh my what a waste of cash. Almost as useless as the boardwalk near the dump aka Vela.
Every time I see that disgusting waste of money called a park done by the former Premier Alden it just makes me sick. How that man can justify what went on and now the gazebos are laying on the ground? He should fix it out of his own pocket for all the money he made from the people of the Cayman Islands for all these years. Shame on you Alden!
By the way where is he hiding at anyway?
2.41 Did Alden promise that it would be indestructible?Just a hater. With all the damage around the place all you chose to comment on is one park under construction. Wow.
Was it professionally engineered! Did it meet planning requirements?
If not, why not? How?
Does the law apply to everyone, or not?
Look at that brand new park in Alden and sabrinas districts that is destroyed. Luckily after breaking ground in 2019 they haven’t even finished 1/3 of it.
Alden probably could care less about the parks! I expect him to spend a lot of time traveling now. Maybe he and Mac will tour the world.