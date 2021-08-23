Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA clearance

(CNS): The US Food and Drug Administration has given full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 years and older after the agency completed its full review of the quality, safety and effectiveness of the vaccine which has been under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) since the end of last year. In a press release Monday, the US government agency said it was a milestone in the battle against the pandemic.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said the vaccine had met the FDA’s rigorous scientific standards for emergency use and the public could be confident in the safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

“While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic,” she added.

The public health authorities in Cayman have almost exclusively used the Pfizer vaccine since it began the national vaccination programme at the beginning of the year thanks to the help of the UK government, which has supplied the nearly 100,000 doses for these islands. Only around 100 people have received the Oxford-AstraZeneca shots.

This additional stamp of approval for the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, will mean that some people may feel more comfortable taking up the vaccine but it also means that mandating people to be vaccinated in certain circumstance will be easier. However, no local official statement has yet been made on this FDA approval.

Figures released on Monday showed that just 239 people received their fist shot of the vaccine over the weekend. Since there must be a gap of at least three weeks between the two vaccination shots, it is now certain that government cannot exceed a rate of 72% of the population being fully vaccinated by 9 September, the date when the borders were due to reopen to commercial air traffic.

Meanwhile, as vaccination numbers stall, five more travellers tested positive over the weekend for the coronavirus. There are now 12 active cases among the 864 people in quarantine and isolation. Three people have symptoms of COVID-19 but have not required hospital treatment.

How much of an impact the FDA approval will have on the local vaccination rate remains to be seen, but currently less than 51,000 people aged 12 and over have had at least one dose. The hope is that the FDA approval will see the numbers increase and remove one of the barriers holding some people back.

Dr Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the scientific and medical experts at the FDA conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of the vaccine.

“We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of (the vaccine’s) safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,” he said. “We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues… The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the US.”

Monday’s approval by the FDA was supported by updated data from the clinical trial, which supported the EUA and included a longer duration of follow-up in a larger clinical trial population, which was also peer reviewed, Pfizer said in a release.

Data from around 20,000 vaccine and 20,000 placebo recipients ages 16 and older who did not have evidence of the COVID-19 virus infection within a week of receiving the second dose was used to analyze the safety and effectiveness. Based on results from the clinical trial, the vaccine was 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. More than half of the clinical trial participants were followed for safety outcomes for at least four months after the second dose. Overall, approximately 12,000 recipients have been followed for at least 6 months.

The most commonly reported side effects by those clinical trial participants who received the Pfizer vaccine were pain, redness and swelling at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle or joint pain, chills, and fever. The vaccine is effective in preventing COVID-19 and potentially serious outcomes, including hospitalisation and death.

Additionally, the FDA conducted a rigorous evaluation of the post-authorisation safety surveillance data pertaining to myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of the Pfizer vaccine and has determined that the data demonstrate increased risks, particularly within the seven days following the second dose.

The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age compared to females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 12 through 17 years of age. Available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most individuals have had resolution of symptoms. However, some individuals required intensive care support. Information is not yet available about potential long-term health outcomes.

The FDA said there are monitoring systems in place to ensure that any safety concerns continue to be identified and evaluated in a timely manner. In addition, the FDA is requiring the company to conduct postmarketing studies to further assess the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination.