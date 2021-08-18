People urged to stay off the roads
(CNS): As Hurricane Grace began to move away from the Cayman Islands area Wednesday morning, government officials urged people to stay off the roads and at home until the all clear is given. With power outages all over Grand Cayman, downed power lines, trees and debris strewn across the roads and continuing heavy rains and strong winds, the situation was still not safe. At 11am local time Grace had increased in intensity to become a category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75mph. Grace was at that point 65 miles west of Grand Cayman moving west-northwest at about 15mph.
All government offices are scheduled to remain closed today and only civil servants working in emergency related jobs were being called to work.
Thousands of CUC customers are without power due to downed trees and lines but officials said that the George Town generators were all fine. Once the all clear is given crews are ready to begin work on the roads to restore power.
Meanwhile, Colonel Simon Watson said that the Cayman Islands Regiment has been deployed to West Bay to evacuate residents whose homes have been worst hit. In a live video message, he confirmed the treacherous state of the roads and urged people to stay indoors.
Category: Local News
Nearly an hour and a half since even a peep ftom HMCI. No info, no coverage, no help. Where are we in terms of CUC and the all clear for Gcm? Hours? Day? It is anyones guess. Hardly any updates all day. Ya’ll need to step up your game haz mgt.
All well and good staying sheltered, but some of us have to save our boats. They’re our livelihood.
I know the risks, but not having a business after this storm is a far bigger risk.
Ffs CUC.
Get. The. Power. Back. On.
Totally unacceptable.
You really think they’re “dicking around.” ?
Ungrateful recent arrival displaying arrogance through sheer lack of understanding as to what is involved in these circumstances…dickhead.
You would think they
Would have it restored by now given the rather has been workable since 10am and the amount we pay CUC each month
Yeah well CUC need to get the power back on and stop dicking around.
They have learnt nothing since Ivan, despite being told time and again to put in infrastructure to avoid exactly this type of scenario.
They just take the profits and screw the customer.
Ummm, Government could easily mandate in ground utilities. Places like Camana Bay manage it. CUC is not the issue. Your willingness to pay for the infrastructure is.
Power lines should be put underground.
Go solar.