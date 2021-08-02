PACT still has much to do after first 100 days

PACT Cabinet in Parliament

(CNS): Marking the passage of its first 100 days in office, the PACT Government published a report last week outlining some of the work it has already undertaken, but Premier Wayne Panton said they were not resting on the journey so far as important work remains to be done. From rolling out the country’s first ever code of conduct for ministers to redirecting funding to small and micro businesses, the document outlines PACT’s early efforts. It also shows how much time the newly formed administration has spent on the critical issue of getting the country’s borders reopened and the population vaccinated.

“Together we have made the past 100 days meaningful and productive and have set a solid foundation for the remainder of our term. Our unwavering commitment is to place our people at the centre of everything we do,” the premier said.

Reopening the islands to visitors is paramount on the government’s list of upcoming goals and challenges the premier stated.

“First and foremost is the safe reopening of our borders. To do this, we need every eligible resident in the Cayman Islands to be fully vaccinated. I thank and applaud those individuals who have already been fully vaccinated as well as the businesses that have come on board to ensure that their workers — especially those on the front lines — are vaccinated and protecting themselves from the full impact of COVID-19,” he said.

While tackling the situation regarding the pandemic over the last three months, the government has managed to retain Cayman’s credit rating, reshuffle the public finances and roll out the Strategic Policy Statement. They also faced a surge in gun violence which resulted in the death of three local men.

In addition, PACT has helped 200 families with mortgage support, increased scholarships by 50%, created the new ministry for Sustainability and Climate Resiliency, lifted the veil of secrecy around Cabinet meetings, and begun putting young Caymanians through vocational training and getting ex-offenders work in the public sector.

The government has also purchased land on Cayman Brac for the creation of a public beach, begun the public consultation on the remediation of the George Town landfill, moved CI$2 million previously earmarked to open Cayman offices overseas to support small businesses hit by the pandemic and announced plans to decriminalize ganja.

“While we celebrate these achievements, we are by no means resting on them,” said Panton in a release about the report. “There is still much work to be done and we are ready for the challenge,” he said. “I appreciate the support, confidence, trust, and encouragement that the people of the Cayman Islands have in this Government. This has undoubtedly fuelled our efforts over the past 100 days.”

He said PACT would “march on to help better the lives of all who live and work here, and safely reopen our borders as we continue to keep our Islands safe from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic”.