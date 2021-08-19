PACT promises cash for Grace damage

Damage to Tukka, East End, caused by TS Grace (from social media)

Damage caused by TS Grace (from social media)

Damage to Cayman Airways plane during TS Grace (from social media)

Flooding in George Town after TS Grace (from social media)

NRA staff clearing up after TS Grace (from social media)

NRA staff clearing up the gate of Government House (from social media)

Power line damage on the West Bay Road caused by TS Grace (from social media)

(CNS): As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Grace continues across the three Cayman Islands, the PACT Government announced that it will approve funds to assist with the clean-up in constituencies and will also provide cash for necessary home repairs and support for farmers who have been adversely affected.

On Wednesday night Premier Wayne Panton called an emergency meeting of the PACT team to discuss the impact of the storm based on reports from the country’s emergency services, feedback from residents and PACT MPs’ observations from their own constituencies.

“It was essential for my team to meet as quickly as possible to get an update on damages resulting from Grace and to agree on the best way forward in returning our Islands to some level of normalcy,” said Panton. “While I am pleased that there were no reported injuries or loss of lives, I am saddened to hear that many residents had damages to property.”

He said the government remains “People-driving” and that “it was important to expeditiously approve a series of measures to help our people. I have asked my Cabinet colleagues to take immediate steps in order to implement the agreed solutions to help our communities.”

Panton has also invited members of the opposition to meet with his team today to consider a way forward for the country.

“Recognising that this is an opportunity for all of us to work collaboratively, as community leaders, I have spoken to the Hon. Leader of the Opposition and invited him and his colleagues to a meeting,” he said. “We will inform them of our proposed actions and provide them with the opportunity to work together with us for love of country and all its people and to engage in a successful recovery process.”

The premier said he was extremely pleased with the performance of the PACT team in the lead-up to the storm.

“Members were out and about personally helping constituents,” he said. They helped secure homes and worked with the National Roads Authority to clear drains well late into the night. I am even more pleased with their performance after the storm, where they assisted many people in their communities. I also want to thank their families for their personal sacrifice during this challenging time.”

The politicians also thanked the efforts of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the RCIPS, PWD, NRA, Fire Services, the Cadet Corps and the countless public servants and volunteers for their service during this trying time.