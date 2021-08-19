PACT promises cash for Grace damage

| 19/08/2021 | 16 Comments
  • Cayman News Service
    Damage to Tukka, East End, caused by TS Grace (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    Damage caused by TS Grace (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    Damage to Cayman Airways plane during TS Grace (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    Flooding in George Town after TS Grace (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    NRA staff clearing up after TS Grace (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    NRA staff clearing up the gate of Government House (from social media)
  • Cayman News Service
    Power line damage on the West Bay Road caused by TS Grace (from social media)

(CNS): As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Grace continues across the three Cayman Islands, the PACT Government announced that it will approve funds to assist with the clean-up in constituencies and will also provide cash for necessary home repairs and support for farmers who have been adversely affected.

On Wednesday night Premier Wayne Panton called an emergency meeting of the PACT team to discuss the impact of the storm based on reports from the country’s emergency services, feedback from residents and PACT MPs’ observations from their own constituencies.

“It was essential for my team to meet as quickly as possible to get an update on damages resulting from Grace and to agree on the best way forward in returning our Islands to some level of normalcy,” said Panton. “While I am pleased that there were no reported injuries or loss of lives, I am saddened to hear that many residents had damages to property.”

He said the government remains “People-driving” and that “it was important to expeditiously approve a series of measures to help our people. I have asked my Cabinet colleagues to take immediate steps in order to implement the agreed solutions to help our communities.”

Panton has also invited members of the opposition to meet with his team today to consider a way forward for the country.

“Recognising that this is an opportunity for all of us to work collaboratively, as community leaders, I have spoken to the Hon. Leader of the Opposition and invited him and his colleagues to a meeting,” he said. “We will inform them of our proposed actions and provide them with the opportunity to work together with us for love of country and all its people and to engage in a successful recovery process.”

The premier said he was extremely pleased with the performance of the PACT team in the lead-up to the storm.

“Members were out and about personally helping constituents,” he said. They helped secure homes and worked with the National Roads Authority to clear drains well late into the night. I am even more pleased with their performance after the storm, where they assisted many people in their communities. I also want to thank their families for their personal sacrifice during this challenging time.”

The politicians also thanked the efforts of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the RCIPS, PWD, NRA, Fire Services, the Cadet Corps and the countless public servants and volunteers for their service during this trying time.

See video of damage from social media:

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: , , ,

Category: Local News

Comments (16)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 1:58 pm

    Are farmers the new taxi drivers in terms of running the vote buying cartel?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 1:23 pm

    The world leader in handouts.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 12:19 pm

    People getting upset because the government helping those affected.
    What if, they redistribute the wealth, give land to grow own food, give basic housing, and education to all in need. It seems charities promote poverty.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/08/2021 at 1:31 pm

      Someone asked the questions earlier about why insurance companies aren’t paying for this. Since lenders require home insurance to give a loan, those asking for money for repairs their homes have either let that insurance lapse, have damages below the amount of deductible or don’t have a loan. The latter have made the choice to self-insure. Why? Because they know the government will pay for their damages if they’re Caymanian. It’s just more bellying up to the government trough

      Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 11:27 am

    I agree with this sentiment. It’s unfortunate that most Caymanian families have no savings or investments to lean on in crisis. Mostly from lack of knowledge on finances and a vast majority of us are in debt because of these poor decisions.
    At this point unless we start paying 50% of our incomes into our pensions they are literally useless anyway.
    It’s a no win for everybody but at least people will be able to survive for a little longer without asking for a handout.
    I’m praying I get my ish together in my 40’s (in them now) or I’m sincerely fucked come retirement. That goes for 70% of my generation.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 11:26 am

    I am going to become a farmer. Cash for storms. Cash for parrots. Cash for doing nothing. Free land clearance. Free plants and animals. No duty on imports. Seems very lucrative.

    Reply
    • Proud farmer---perhaps past farmer says:
      19/08/2021 at 12:42 pm

      You have no idea what you are talking about. There was a small stipend to purchase plants and fertilizers during COVID, which did not cover much. For small Caymanian farmers they have suffered this entire year. We have not received cash in any way. We have two small farms, totally devastated everything taken by Grace…. It was bad enough competing with large farms by “retired” farmers or expats, but this is devastating. Everything on farm has been taken, including green houses, trees that survived Ivan—you name it. So go ahead….become a farmer—you are welcome to share in our experiences.
      —Selfish pr!*&

      Reply
  6. Anon says:
    19/08/2021 at 10:45 am

    Thanks to Hazard Management? Seriously??!!

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 10:24 am

    So PACT is trying to assist persons who may not have the means or insurance for repairs to their home and some of you are complaining. Really????

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/08/2021 at 1:40 pm

      So they own a home with no mortgage and have no insurance? That’s irresponsible, but here, where self-reliance is a concept that most people these days have forgotten (although was certainly true in older generations) being irresponsible is just another way to get free money from the government.

      Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 10:17 am

    More free money? PACT will leave CI broke.

    Wayne, keep following McKeeva, Kenneth Bryan and Jay with their populist agenda and see how your legacy as Premier will be covered in shit!

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 10:07 am

    This Govt seems to be all about spending cash to secure votes. Is Mackeeva running the show ? It’s really starting to feel eerily familiar tbh.

    Cash for cleanup
    Cash for repairs

    They havent had time to even assess how much cleanup is needed or how many legit home repairs they can justify

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 9:44 am

    Shouldn’t insurance companies be doing this?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      19/08/2021 at 2:01 pm

      If you don’t pay premiums you don’t get cover. And insurance companies don’t vote.

      Reply
  11. Anonymous says:
    19/08/2021 at 9:29 am

    If this government is going to continue to smother business and commercial mobility, then let us rescue/liberate another 20% of our under-performing private pensions. In this week our household has incurred about $50-70k in unplanned private property damage that won’t be covered by insurance or any needs-based government handout. Throw us a bone.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»