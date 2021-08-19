PACT promises cash for Grace damage
(CNS): As assessment of the damage caused by Hurricane Grace continues across the three Cayman Islands, the PACT Government announced that it will approve funds to assist with the clean-up in constituencies and will also provide cash for necessary home repairs and support for farmers who have been adversely affected.
On Wednesday night Premier Wayne Panton called an emergency meeting of the PACT team to discuss the impact of the storm based on reports from the country’s emergency services, feedback from residents and PACT MPs’ observations from their own constituencies.
“It was essential for my team to meet as quickly as possible to get an update on damages resulting from Grace and to agree on the best way forward in returning our Islands to some level of normalcy,” said Panton. “While I am pleased that there were no reported injuries or loss of lives, I am saddened to hear that many residents had damages to property.”
He said the government remains “People-driving” and that “it was important to expeditiously approve a series of measures to help our people. I have asked my Cabinet colleagues to take immediate steps in order to implement the agreed solutions to help our communities.”
Panton has also invited members of the opposition to meet with his team today to consider a way forward for the country.
“Recognising that this is an opportunity for all of us to work collaboratively, as community leaders, I have spoken to the Hon. Leader of the Opposition and invited him and his colleagues to a meeting,” he said. “We will inform them of our proposed actions and provide them with the opportunity to work together with us for love of country and all its people and to engage in a successful recovery process.”
The premier said he was extremely pleased with the performance of the PACT team in the lead-up to the storm.
“Members were out and about personally helping constituents,” he said. They helped secure homes and worked with the National Roads Authority to clear drains well late into the night. I am even more pleased with their performance after the storm, where they assisted many people in their communities. I also want to thank their families for their personal sacrifice during this challenging time.”
The politicians also thanked the efforts of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the Cayman Islands Regiment, the RCIPS, PWD, NRA, Fire Services, the Cadet Corps and the countless public servants and volunteers for their service during this trying time.
Are farmers the new taxi drivers in terms of running the vote buying cartel?
The world leader in handouts.
People getting upset because the government helping those affected.
What if, they redistribute the wealth, give land to grow own food, give basic housing, and education to all in need. It seems charities promote poverty.
Someone asked the questions earlier about why insurance companies aren’t paying for this. Since lenders require home insurance to give a loan, those asking for money for repairs their homes have either let that insurance lapse, have damages below the amount of deductible or don’t have a loan. The latter have made the choice to self-insure. Why? Because they know the government will pay for their damages if they’re Caymanian. It’s just more bellying up to the government trough
I agree with this sentiment. It’s unfortunate that most Caymanian families have no savings or investments to lean on in crisis. Mostly from lack of knowledge on finances and a vast majority of us are in debt because of these poor decisions.
At this point unless we start paying 50% of our incomes into our pensions they are literally useless anyway.
It’s a no win for everybody but at least people will be able to survive for a little longer without asking for a handout.
I’m praying I get my ish together in my 40’s (in them now) or I’m sincerely fucked come retirement. That goes for 70% of my generation.
P.S. This was in response to the comment about using some of our pensions.
I am going to become a farmer. Cash for storms. Cash for parrots. Cash for doing nothing. Free land clearance. Free plants and animals. No duty on imports. Seems very lucrative.
You have no idea what you are talking about. There was a small stipend to purchase plants and fertilizers during COVID, which did not cover much. For small Caymanian farmers they have suffered this entire year. We have not received cash in any way. We have two small farms, totally devastated everything taken by Grace…. It was bad enough competing with large farms by “retired” farmers or expats, but this is devastating. Everything on farm has been taken, including green houses, trees that survived Ivan—you name it. So go ahead….become a farmer—you are welcome to share in our experiences.
—Selfish pr!*&
Thanks to Hazard Management? Seriously??!!
So PACT is trying to assist persons who may not have the means or insurance for repairs to their home and some of you are complaining. Really????
So they own a home with no mortgage and have no insurance? That’s irresponsible, but here, where self-reliance is a concept that most people these days have forgotten (although was certainly true in older generations) being irresponsible is just another way to get free money from the government.
More free money? PACT will leave CI broke.
Wayne, keep following McKeeva, Kenneth Bryan and Jay with their populist agenda and see how your legacy as Premier will be covered in shit!
This Govt seems to be all about spending cash to secure votes. Is Mackeeva running the show ? It’s really starting to feel eerily familiar tbh.
Cash for cleanup
Cash for repairs
They havent had time to even assess how much cleanup is needed or how many legit home repairs they can justify
Shouldn’t insurance companies be doing this?
If you don’t pay premiums you don’t get cover. And insurance companies don’t vote.
If this government is going to continue to smother business and commercial mobility, then let us rescue/liberate another 20% of our under-performing private pensions. In this week our household has incurred about $50-70k in unplanned private property damage that won’t be covered by insurance or any needs-based government handout. Throw us a bone.