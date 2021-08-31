Owners give back Miss Lassie paintings

One of Miss Lassie’s paintings returned to the Cayman Islands with Minister Bernie Bush (left) and local musician Michael LeMay

(CNS): An American couple who bought several paintings from the artist Gladwyn K Bush, better known as Miss Lassie, more than 20 years ago have given the paintings back to the Cayman Islands. Lyle Lawson and Gordon Jaynes recently shipped the three pieces of culturally significant work to the Cayman National Cultural Foundation from London and the crate was opened at the Harquail Theatre on Saturday.

Culture Minister Bernie Bush opened the box to reveal Simeon and Jesus in the Synagogue (oil on glass), The History of Cayman, and Let There Be Light (oil on canvas), which will now form part of the National Collection and will be stored in a temperature-controlled room.

“I want to take this opportunity to give thanks to all concerned for the safe arrival and return home of what can only be described as three magnificent pieces of local art,” said Bush. “Such unique artwork, which the CNCF is holding in trust for the people of the Cayman Islands, is well worth sharing. The ministry is therefore eager to support public awareness initiatives and exhibits, which will bring the work of our local artists to wider attention,”

Martin Bould, the chair of the CNCF board who introduced the couple to Miss Lassie, said it was heart warming to see the paintings returned to Cayman.

“In some ways it completes Miss Lassie’s collection of which the Cultural Foundation is the custodian, and in addition, her house which is on the World Monument watch list,” he said.

Miss Lassie started painting at 62 years old and is widely acknowledged as the Mother of Caymanian Art and a visionary artist. This latest donation brings the total number of Miss Lassie’s work in the National Collection to 140. Speaking of the significance of the pictures, Henry Muttoo, the CNCF’s Artistic Director and expert on her work, said the paintings represent three key points in her life

“Simeon and Jesus In The Synagogue is brilliant, perhaps her most ‘painterly’ work with a strongly religious theme while also referencing her personal history,” he explained. “Let There Be Light portrays Christ as the light of her life, while the third, The History of the Cayman Islands, gives a pictorial chronology from Columbus’ sighting of our islands right up to the time of when it was painted,” he added.

Miss Lassie work has previously featured in the Carib Art Exhibition (Curacao) and both the Surinam and Guyana CARIFESTAs. The last major on-island retrospective of Miss Lassie’s paintings was at the Harquail Theatre in 2003.