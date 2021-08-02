Overturned truck closes Rum Point Road

(CNS): Police closed Rum Point Road in North Side near the Cayman Kai Public Beach on Monday morning after a truck veered off the road and overturned. While the driver was taken to hospital to be checked out, emergency services worked to remove the dump truck but had to close the road. With no alternative routes, drivers were asked to avoid that area until the truck was retrieved and the police issued an apology to motorists. The man was uninjured in the collision but it is not yet clear how the truck came off the road. No other vehicles were involved