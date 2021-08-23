Outlook shows potential storms over coming week

(CNS): At least two weather systems could become tropical storms or even hurricanes over the next week or so, according to the outlook issued Monday by the National Hurricane Center. As Cayman continues clearing up after Hurricane Grace, more unsettled weather could pose a threat to our area over the coming week. A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea later this week, which could become favorable for development as the system moves west, the forecasters said.

Meanwhile, disorganised showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic some 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands could also begin to develop at the end of this week as it moves over the Atlantic.

Around 90% of hurricanes form after the beginning of August, which means that the current hurricane season is reaching its peak. Residents are therefore urged to keep a close eye on forecasts and remain prepared. As was recently demonstrated by Grace, storms can form and intensify very quickly and take everyone by surprise.

In the mid-season update issued by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center just two weeks before Grace arrived in Cayman, the experts said that the number of expected named storms this season could still be as many as 21 with up to ten becoming a hurricane. That included the five named storms that had formed by 4 August, but there have since been three more: Fred, Grace and Henri.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said NOAA administrator Rick Spinrad in a press release about the mid-season review. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Oceanic and atmospheric conditions generally favour above-average activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season, though Atlantic sea surface temperatures are not expected to be as warm as they were during the record-breaking 2020 season. However, reduced vertical wind shear and an enhanced West Africa monsoon all contribute to the current conditions that can increase seasonal hurricane activity.