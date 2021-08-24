Officials working on vaccine survey results
(CNS): The Health Services Authority has now surveyed around 24,000 people locally who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine about possiblel side effects and adverse reactions and hope to make the results available to the public shortly. Given the scale of the project and the pressure on HSA resources, the staff are still compiling the data, officials told CNS.
But what they are able to say from the information they are seeing so far is that the most commonly reported side effects in the Cayman Islands have been soreness at the injection site, muscle ache and fever. There have been no official reports so far from any private or public hospitals or physicians of any serious reactions.
However, there is a steady stream of anecdotal unsubstantiated claims on social media about people suffering a wide variety of illnesses and serious side effects related to the vaccine, but people are also claiming that they are being prevented from reporting them as such. A number of regular local social media posters and internet talking-heads continue to play on people’s fears and religious misunderstandings, fuelling vaccine hesitancy.
But government has not been helping to counter the false narratives being created about the vaccine by those peddling in conspiracy theories.
CNS has been pressing for more than three weeks for the factual data from the vaccine surveys or any cases at all of people being sick as a result of the shots. While the HSA today confirmed the details about common side effects, they have not yet responded to the question regarding what, if any, confirmed reports there have been of anyone suffering any serious illness after being vaccinated.
Yesterday, the United States Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine full approval for everyone 16 years old and over. Billions of doses of this vaccine have been given to people around the world and the level of officially reported adverse reactions appears to be exceptionally small.
While there have been some break-through cases of the Delta variant in vaccinated individuals, the vast majority of people who are hospitalized or dying as a result of the virus are unvaccinated.
Here in Cayman, well over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to over 51,000 people, and despite the unsubstantiated claims, the HSA has not reported any cases of serious adverse effects. Following the news of the FDA approval yesterday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said she hoped it would address any concerns that people may still have about the shots.
“This approval demonstrates what we have stated all along, which is that vaccines developed to fight the COVID-19 disease meet the highest standards of the international health sector,” Turner said in a short statement. “We hope that the FDA approval will allay any remaining fears concerning the safety of the vaccine for Cayman Islands residents yet to be vaccinated. We urge everyone to do their due diligence and then to take the shot. It is our best protection against the disease as individuals and as a community.”
There is a plethora of factual scientific information easily available on line about this vaccine, including the results of clinic trials, peer reviewed research and numerous studies. The ingredients of the vaccine, the science behind how it works and much more has been made publicly available. There has also been a great deal of detail published on the actual cases where people have suffered serious side effects after taking the shots.
How were the survey participants selected? Is there a link on HSA to report symptoms?
They should really leave this to the professionals.
So with the new approval, are youths 15 and under no longer to take the vaxx?
The talking heads on vaccine conspiracies have been simply outrageous spouting inaccuracies and misinformation in the most egregious manner. It’s also not lost on most of us with discerning minds that the producer of one such talk show, Word of Mouth, posted pictures of himself on social media in the throes of post-vaccine agony. Coincidence? Maybe. But equally, perhaps not.
Cue the illiterate armchair scientists in 3…2…1….
HSA – Pah. Says it all, like this will be a honest representation.
How about forget the surveys and just open the border! It’s only been 18 months…
The biggest vaccine side effect has to be isolationism.
It’s normal to have a sore arm and a little fever after the second jab. If interviewed I would never report that as a side effect – it means the vaccine is working and successful. So glad government are doing this to prove the anti vac lies about serious side effects in cayman as being nonsense. Let’s have boosters now if the idiots refuse to take it and want to catch covid instead when we open next month.
With current stock of the vaccine due to expire in October, it may prove sensible to extend those expiring vaccine doses to 3rd booster recipients so they don’t go to waste. I had my 2nd shot in early May , so October would be my 6th month . Also extend them to both younger age groups that are eligible as well as boosters to those in older vulnerable groups, front line health services staff , etc.
This is of course only if un-vaccinated are going to turn down their invitation for their doses , from the batches we are left with for October expiry date. The objective being to not waste crucial doses .
The Pfizer vaccine (now Comurnity) is the safest of all the vaccines to be approved in the western world. The data is showing risk of serious adverse effects (thrombosis, myocarditis and anaphylaxis) is far lower than the Moderna vaccine. This is because the Moderna shots are stronger than Pfizer’s. It’s highly unlikely, given out small population that any adverse reactions have even happened.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-probing-moderna-vaccine-increased-heart-inflammation-risk-washington-post-2021-08-20/
Sadly, anti-vaxxers will just move on to their next excuse.
The anti vaxers clearly just want no masks etc. in their Mansions with their private planes, don’t care about the average person wanting to be able to live freely.
I had a headache and redness and pain at the site. The redness was gone in about 1 hour.
So no side effects then. Same as everyone else. You’d be mad not to take a free Pfizer.
Well thanks for sharing that truly amazing experience, said no one ever.
i suffered from tingling sensation at the injection site and numbness down the outside of my arm to the little finger, was 2nd jabbed in april and to today still have numbness.
only got the jab as BA said no jab no fly, went to the UK recently on BA and they didnt even ask for proof of jabbing. wont be taking any of these booster shots that are coming up
Diddums. Sounds better than Covid and the ICU unit
Great Job CNS as usual
Now the question is will the government move forward with the restoration of our freedom of movement or continue to be held back by the fear of upsetting some voters.
I’m afraid we will continue to see the government keep things exactly as they are. I do not believe PACT has any intention of opening the border. I hope they prove me wrong but I have little confidence in them moving forward and even less confidence in how they will handle it when there is community transmission of the virus. We’ve all said it multiple times: Covid isn’t going to vanish. We must learn to live with it or remain in the bubble with little to no opportunity to travel freely.