Officials working on vaccine survey results

(CNS): The Health Services Authority has now surveyed around 24,000 people locally who have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine about possiblel side effects and adverse reactions and hope to make the results available to the public shortly. Given the scale of the project and the pressure on HSA resources, the staff are still compiling the data, officials told CNS.

But what they are able to say from the information they are seeing so far is that the most commonly reported side effects in the Cayman Islands have been soreness at the injection site, muscle ache and fever. There have been no official reports so far from any private or public hospitals or physicians of any serious reactions.

However, there is a steady stream of anecdotal unsubstantiated claims on social media about people suffering a wide variety of illnesses and serious side effects related to the vaccine, but people are also claiming that they are being prevented from reporting them as such. A number of regular local social media posters and internet talking-heads continue to play on people’s fears and religious misunderstandings, fuelling vaccine hesitancy.

But government has not been helping to counter the false narratives being created about the vaccine by those peddling in conspiracy theories.

CNS has been pressing for more than three weeks for the factual data from the vaccine surveys or any cases at all of people being sick as a result of the shots. While the HSA today confirmed the details about common side effects, they have not yet responded to the question regarding what, if any, confirmed reports there have been of anyone suffering any serious illness after being vaccinated.

Yesterday, the United States Food and Drug Administration gave the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine full approval for everyone 16 years old and over. Billions of doses of this vaccine have been given to people around the world and the level of officially reported adverse reactions appears to be exceptionally small.

While there have been some break-through cases of the Delta variant in vaccinated individuals, the vast majority of people who are hospitalized or dying as a result of the virus are unvaccinated.

Here in Cayman, well over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been given to over 51,000 people, and despite the unsubstantiated claims, the HSA has not reported any cases of serious adverse effects. Following the news of the FDA approval yesterday, Health Minister Sabrina Turner said she hoped it would address any concerns that people may still have about the shots.

“This approval demonstrates what we have stated all along, which is that vaccines developed to fight the COVID-19 disease meet the highest standards of the international health sector,” Turner said in a short statement. “We hope that the FDA approval will allay any remaining fears concerning the safety of the vaccine for Cayman Islands residents yet to be vaccinated. We urge everyone to do their due diligence and then to take the shot. It is our best protection against the disease as individuals and as a community.”

There is a plethora of factual scientific information easily available on line about this vaccine, including the results of clinic trials, peer reviewed research and numerous studies. The ingredients of the vaccine, the science behind how it works and much more has been made publicly available. There has also been a great deal of detail published on the actual cases where people have suffered serious side effects after taking the shots.