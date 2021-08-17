NRA struggles with drain management

NRA MD Ed Howard (left) with Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Minister Jay Ebanks

NRA staff pump drains ahead of TS Grace

(CNS): The National Roads Authority is preparing for Tropical Storm Grace by cleaning and emptying drain wells as the heavy rain is expected to cause flooding in a number of areas across Grand Cayman. However, having started work Monday, there is not enough time for the teams to do all that needs to be done because the vacuum trucks can only pump a few thousand gallons at a time.

The water load also includes dirt and contamination, which makes matters worse. Given the situation and challenges that the NRA teams are facing, Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks has said his ministry will be reviewing staffing levels and the equipment needed to better address emergency situations in future. But the ministry is also committed to improve future storm-water management.

With the emergency response plan for this storm focused on the low lying areas that can expect the worst flooding, six compressors and two vacuum trucks have been sent out with NRA teams. By pumping the water out of the vertical drain wells prior to the storm, the authority hopes to mitigate damage, which can be exacerbated by storm-water flooding.

“The goal is to offer as much protection as possible to people’s properties, given the circumstances,” Ebanks said, noting that the work of pumping drains is not a simple task.

Ebanks said he has been discussing future fleet acquisition with NRA Managing Director Edward Howard, looking at the useful lives of vehicles used to clean drains and when the authority will need to replace and modernize the equipment, which will mean adding to the staff as several members of the NRA teams are working part time.

Ebanks also said that a Storm Water Management Committee had recently been re-established and met in June. The main goal is to assess the methods of storm-water management, including what can be encouraged beyond the installation of vertical drain wells within development projects. Some ideas include retention ponds and storm-water basins, which could be incorporated into more development designs.

By integrating a variety of storm-water management techniques into new developments, it is hoped that flood water, which can sometimes carry harmful contaminants, will be curtailed.

The Department of Environment has been calling for a coordinated community-wide solution to storm-water management for years to stop the piecemeal approach that is making flooding worse, especially in the South Sound basin.

A spokesperson for the NRA Board told CNS the board wants to develop a closer working relationship with the CPA and the DoE to mitigate storm-water management issues. The DoE has been invited to the next NRA board meeting to explain to members the impacts of road developments on the environment. This new NRA board hopes to consider the concerns of stakeholders and is working on a public education exercise.

The minister and the board intend to take a new approach and are well aware that their good intentions might be met with some challenges. There are developers who might be reluctant to include more storm-water management techniques in their designs. But the new government is committed to addressing these issues head on and the need for better storm-water management is already obvious.

The ministry and the NRA said they will be working much more closely with the CPA and the DoE to provide the best solutions for storm-water management.