Nominees needed for conservation gongs

| 30/08/2021 | 1 Comment
Cayman News Service
Sister Islands Rock Iguana (Photo courtesy of the National Trust)

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands is now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Conservation Awards, which recognise outstanding achievement among individuals and corporations that demonstrate an active role in the fields of historic preservation and environmental conservation across all three Cayman Islands. There are five categories and nominations will be assessed by a panel of judges approved by Governor Martyn Roper.

The categories are:

  • Conservationist of the Year – Individuals who have implemented or significantly contributed to a conservation project aimed at protecting biodiversity, wildlife, endangered species or places of environmental significance.
  • Corporate Conservation Award – Organisations that have made major strides to reduce their environmental impact and carbon footprint.
  • Tourism Industry Conservation Award – Organisations or individuals who offer environmentally-friendly visitor services and easy access to outdoor nature activities.
  • Heritage Preservation Award – Organisations or individuals who demonstrate a commitment to the preservation of built, written or cultural elements of Cayman’s history.
  • Lois Blumenthal Youth Conservationist Award – A young person between the ages of 15 and 25 years old for his or her conservation work with native species.

Finalists and distinguished guests will be invited to the awards ceremony on Tuesday, 26 October at the Government House.

For Nomination Guidelines, click here
or collect hard copies from the National Trust office at the Dart Park.

Nominations must be submitted via email to director@nationaltrust.org.ky or dropped off at the National Trust office located in Dart Park by 5:00pm on 10 September.

Comments (1)

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2021 at 1:35 pm

    time for more backslapping…
    cayman..the best self-backslappers in the world.

