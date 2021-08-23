No sign of deficit at 2021 halfway point
(CNS): With the release of the government’s unaudited accounts for the first six months of 2021, there is still no sign of the anticipated deficit by the year-end, as government revenue continues to increase. The results for the first half of the year show a government surplus of CI$155.8 million, which is $23 million better than expected, and more than half a billion dollars cash in the bank.
Core Government revenue has increased by $125.6 million compared to last year, which was directly impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown. This increase is largely from financial sector fees and stamp duty. While government is still collecting more cash, its total expenses have risen by $45.6 million, which was largely due to the support given to displaced tourism workers and businesses impacted by the border closures.
Government’s cash position on 30 June was $211.5 million higher than anticipated in the 2021 Plan and Estimates. The accumulation of cash is a result of higher than expected revenues together with a delay in capital projects. The debt situation is also very stable, with a balance of $231.4 million. Scheduled repayments are being easily met and $34.2 million is due to be paid off within one year.
“While the second quarter’s performance has positioned the government to be optimistic about its performance for 2021, this will be greatly impacted by the continued economic effects of COVID-19 expenditures and fall-off of tourism related revenue and local economic activity due the extended closure of the borders,” government stated in the report.
The overall fiscal performance reported for all of government, including the statutory authorities and government companies, continues to look good, as the surplus stands at $142.5 million, almost 20% more than what was forecast in the current budget, because even though expenses are increasing due to the pandemic, revenue is continuing to grow.
A new unbudgeted revenue stream from the registration of Private Funds contributed a whopping $48.5 million, while stamp duty raised $33.8 million, as property transactions grew, as did the prices.
While import duty and other fees brought in more cash than expected, there was no revenue from tourism, and some other areas underperformed against projections, such as partnership fees, security investment business licences and work permit fees. But despite falling short of expectations, all of the categories still performed better than in 2020 and the financial sector still funds more than half of the government’s earnings.
But as government collects most of its offshore revenue at the beginning of the year, revenue is likely to fall further in the next quarter while expense are expected to rise. So far this year, spending is being fuelled largely by the support being offered to displaced workers and small businesses.
Transfer payments have grown by $35.5 million, or 140% this year so far, as almost $61 million has been spent supporting people through the border closures, and Parliament has already approved supplementary funding of $55.9 million to ensure the cash does not run out.
See the results in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Government Finance, Politics
It is clear that mass market tourism was a noose around our necks. We are literally better off without it. Keep it away. Move upmarket Cayman!
At the rate PACT is burning through the cash we better tighten up our belts
What about the public service pension liability ? Was that deducted ? Or we just not paying that this year ?
That might be what they call “voodoo accounting”. It works well until the tide goes out… then you will see who is swimming naked
They best try look a bit harder
That’s all fine and dandy but how is this helping your average Caymanian? Can government please try and do more to reduce the cost of living for the average Joe!? The prices of food and fuel are unsustainable and I cry a little inside every time I go to the chekout.. I know that to a certain extent it’s driven by supply/demand issues and transport (all made worse by COVID) but surely more can be done to make cayman more affordable? Una get enough revenue from us having to order things in and paying stamp duty because you won’t let us leave…
At the time I am reading this, 29% chose “angry”. I guess they are pi$$ed off that the public purse is still healthy four months after the PPM’s demise. Suck it up, buttercup!
Just wait for wote buying pay raises for all kinds of workers, stipend increases for friends and family board appointments , and complete abandonment of fiscal responsibility for the sake of keeping the best paid jobs these unprincipled politicians could ever dream of.
This country is financed by stamp duty, import duty but the biggest of all is the expat led offshore finance industry. Cayman could actually easily survive without tourism. Now open the border to fully backed residents – they deserve holidays and to see family and they fuel the economy.
Cash from foreign investment and real estate stamp… Two of the most reviled and criticised sources. Hmnnn, let’s beat up the expats publicly while we take their $$ privately: “Give me your $$, then leave as we don’t want you here…………..”
Thank you Progressives. The same will not be true three years from now.
Thank them for the crap, too. They earned it.
#creativeaccounting
cayman economy…a house of cards….