National COVID vaccination rate reaches 70%

(CNS): The vaccination level across the Cayman Islands finally reached 70% of the population on Monday, as 49,494 people have now had both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number of people having had at least one shot has risen to 51,514, or 72% of an estimated population of just over 71,000 people.

Government has been targeting a vaccination rate for the country of 80%, but at a recent press briefing Premier Wayne Panton made it clear that government wants to see an even higher level, as he pleaded with everyone who can get vaccinated to get the shots. Government is still intending to lift restrictions on who can visits Cayman next week and open to commercial air traffic, though the quarantine measures will remain in place until October.

The goal of reaching at last 80% has been pushed back to 14 October, when government has said it still plans to lift the quarantine requirement for travellers who are fully vaccinated with digitally verifiable shots.

There were no new cases of the virus among the test results from those coming to the end of their quarantine time, but there are still ten active cases of the virus among the 864 people who are isolating, with five people showing symptoms.

The HSA vaccination schedule for September is available here but there will be additional mobile clinics over the next few weeks, some of which will be at MPs’ constituency offices in the evenings, in an effort to get the vaccine rate up as high as possible before the quarantine restrictions are lifted.

The health ministry is also planning a vaccination bus that will be visiting the districts this month starting in West Bay. A schedule for this vaccine roadshow has yet to be announced.