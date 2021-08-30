Multiple isolation breaches raise risk of COVID spread

(CNS): There have been an undisclosed number of COVID-19 isolation breaches of protocol over the last two weeks by travellers quarantining at home or private residences, according to Travel Cayman. These breaches involved those isolating engaging with members of the public and exchanging items. All of these reported breaches have been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and remain under investigation.

In many instances individuals have been placed in quarantine and are now facing prosecution. Officials said that all of the alleged breaches were isolated and that there is no cause for public health concern, but given how contagious the Delta variant is, these breaches threaten to burst Cayman’s infection-free bubble.

Over the last two weeks 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and there are 13 active cases, with five of those suffering symptoms of the virus. Almost all travellers returning to the Cayman Islands are coming via Kingston, London or Miami, places where the virus continues to spread rapidly.

Although the vaccine protects against serious illness, those who are fully vaccinated can still become infected with the Delta variant and can still spread the virus, as scientists now believe that the viral load in vaccinated people is no less than the viral load in those who are not. The release of several studies last week indicate that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes in the face of the Delta variant.

While government is depending on the vaccine to keep people safe, Cayman remains below the 80% target set as a national vaccination rate that experts believe is necessary to protect children and other unvaccinated individuals. The risk of community breakthrough is expected to increase next week when Cayman opens the borders to commercial airlines and lifts the limitations on who can travel to and from the country.

With the move to isolation on trust, Travel Cayman is even more dependent on members of the public reporting breaches of isolation. Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris thanked those individuals who reported the latest cases.

“We would like to thank our community who reported all of the recent breaches we investigated. As we continue with the phased reopening, engagement from the public will become more vital to our mission of keeping our Islands safe,” she added.

On 14 October, Cayman plans to continue with the second phase of the reopening plan and will be lifting all quarantine and isolation requirements to travellers who have been fully vaccinated and can verify the shots.

in the meantime, the Travel Cayman team reminded those in isolation that all deliveries made to them if they are isolating on trust or with a wristband should be contactless. This includes by a company, friend or family member. Those making the deliveries should immediately leave the quarantine location once they have completed their delivery. Members of the public are also reminded to never accept items from a person in quarantine.