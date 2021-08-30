Multiple isolation breaches raise risk of COVID spread
(CNS): There have been an undisclosed number of COVID-19 isolation breaches of protocol over the last two weeks by travellers quarantining at home or private residences, according to Travel Cayman. These breaches involved those isolating engaging with members of the public and exchanging items. All of these reported breaches have been reported to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) and remain under investigation.
In many instances individuals have been placed in quarantine and are now facing prosecution. Officials said that all of the alleged breaches were isolated and that there is no cause for public health concern, but given how contagious the Delta variant is, these breaches threaten to burst Cayman’s infection-free bubble.
Over the last two weeks 27 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and there are 13 active cases, with five of those suffering symptoms of the virus. Almost all travellers returning to the Cayman Islands are coming via Kingston, London or Miami, places where the virus continues to spread rapidly.
Although the vaccine protects against serious illness, those who are fully vaccinated can still become infected with the Delta variant and can still spread the virus, as scientists now believe that the viral load in vaccinated people is no less than the viral load in those who are not. The release of several studies last week indicate that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes in the face of the Delta variant.
While government is depending on the vaccine to keep people safe, Cayman remains below the 80% target set as a national vaccination rate that experts believe is necessary to protect children and other unvaccinated individuals. The risk of community breakthrough is expected to increase next week when Cayman opens the borders to commercial airlines and lifts the limitations on who can travel to and from the country.
With the move to isolation on trust, Travel Cayman is even more dependent on members of the public reporting breaches of isolation. Travel Cayman Director Casandra Morris thanked those individuals who reported the latest cases.
“We would like to thank our community who reported all of the recent breaches we investigated. As we continue with the phased reopening, engagement from the public will become more vital to our mission of keeping our Islands safe,” she added.
On 14 October, Cayman plans to continue with the second phase of the reopening plan and will be lifting all quarantine and isolation requirements to travellers who have been fully vaccinated and can verify the shots.
in the meantime, the Travel Cayman team reminded those in isolation that all deliveries made to them if they are isolating on trust or with a wristband should be contactless. This includes by a company, friend or family member. Those making the deliveries should immediately leave the quarantine location once they have completed their delivery. Members of the public are also reminded to never accept items from a person in quarantine.
The public and travellers are reminded that anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and will liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.
People who witness a suspected breach of Covid-19 protocols are asked to call 943-7233 (943 SAFE) with the names of those involved in the breach if they are known, the number of people involved, the time and location and a brief description of the breach.
PACT should take this time to re-imagine Cayman. Perhaps to something that is more environmentally and economically sustainable. Not the PPM way of grand projects and higher and higher number of tourists.
‘something’…great plan that.
The governments belief that people will comply with their quarantine requirements without there being some enforceable restrictions is laughable at best. It speaks to a level of naivete that will ultimately be dangerous for the Cayman Islands.
Bringing someone a pint of ice cream and then talking to them for 15 minutes while standing at the end of a 30 foot walkway doesn’t increase the risk. This is what half of these are and crazy neighbors report it as a breach!! Let’s have just a bit of perspective people….
You should share your research and findings as it would help to put things into prospective.
If there turns out to be no breach, can the caller be sued?
For what?? That’s stupid.
If someone believes it is a genuine breach it should be investigated.
No names are ever published anyway.
I dont think any “expert” is saying anymore that vaccinating 80% of the people will protect the remaining 20% unvaccinated.
They never did. The aim is to make sure the hospitals are not overrun and can cope when we open – that is the aim of all countries vaccination targets – to make sure hospital demand of unvaccinated is manageable.
Vaccinating 80% doesnt even protect the vaccinated. They are being vaccinated against the original strain, and that strain is effectively gone. The main strain now is Delta, and the vaccines don’t work against it. We are vaccinating against nothing. Hard to believe. But true. The very best thing that could happen is the virus gets into the community – natural immunity is SHOCKINGLY the best prevention to serious illness.
And remember, of 8 billion in the world…7.5Billion have never had it.
BS. 95% of patients in US hospitals are unvaccinated despite being a minority of the population. The vaccines stop the vast majority of people getting seriously ill, including from the variants.
Absolute nonsense. The Uk is fully open, musical festivals full with hundreds of thousands, football stadiums full, no restrictions, everyone traveling on European holidays through Heathrow, and all data and studies show both AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs are highly effective against Delta and have so far prevented over 100,000 us deaths, open the border and let those of us that want a vacation and to see family in Europe travel. We need a break and I think this is more important than caving in to the selfish who won’t get jabbed or think we can keep Covid out and stay closed off for the next few decades – Covid will never go away so we are waiting for nothing.
honesty system is a recipe for disaster…
since covid began…how many people have been charged and prosecuted???
I think it would be best to sample a incoming passengers with in person checks.
If folks knew that this would be a possibility then non-compliance would be reduced.
Im wondering if the government is secretly hoping the virus gets out just to get it over with.
Since it is now widely accepted that vaccinated people can carry and spread the virus, then why is Cayman reopening on October 14th? Before too long this reopening will lead to another lockdown so instead of tourism-related businesses having customers a few days a week, they will soon have no customers and the rest of the economy will also suffer.
Why not reopen for anyone who wants to travel to Cayman but keep the various quarantine levels in place?
Can’t stay closed forever. October 14 as good as any other date. Covid will be near forever so
May as well get on with it.
If they are vaccinated then there is absolutely no need for them to quarantine. This just seems so much like craziness at this stage of the covid game.
Wear a mask in high traffic areas. Social distance. Wash your hands.
Unvaccinated, quarantine.
Why is anyone unvaccinated at this point is beyond stupid.
Since Feb 2020, Maury County in Tennessee USA – population 100,000 – has 188 Covid deaths (with and from).
That is a 99.998% survival rate in a state with open borders, massive obesity and usual illness, etc.
More people died in those 18 months from a diet of fried chicken and krispy creme
Why are we continuing to swallow the fear being forced on us. This is not Ebola. This is not small pox or yellow fever. The virus is not waiting outside your front door for you.
Your mental health is going to kill you before covid ever will.
This must end.
your math is assuming that every single person in the county was sick with covid.
Anonymous 9.31 – Maury County TN is 616 square miles and Grand Cayman is 76 square miles. Much more densely populated.
Comparing them is silly, but in any case, 188 deaths of Caymanians and residents here due to COVID19 would be devastating. In such a small island, everyone would know and grieve someone who died. And who would these lost ones be?
Elders, generational Caymanians who are the custodians of the islands’ history.
Unvaccinated children.
Teachers, healthcare workers, frontline workers.
Taxi drivers, bus drivers, food service workers.
Mother’s and fathers and sisters and brothers and aunties and uncles and daughters and sons and grandparents, mourning them and being mourned.
Used to be a word called “alleged”. But let’s just believe the those who call in. I’m sure they know all the details and are in now way paranoid when they make the call.
Stop all those flight coming here ,better safe than sorry we have worked too hard for this to start happening to us now
This is no joke. WTH?! If they do not want to adhere to the quarantine requirements, then why the &$@# do they place themselves in a position that they end up in quarantine in the first place? If they are foreign nationals, they should be deported and if they are Caymanian, they should serve the remainder of their quarantine plus 30 days in solitary in Northward or Fairbanks—that will teach them what isolation is.
And yet there is no community transmission? People are getting fed up with this circus now. No benefit for double vaccination, what you are not seeing is the stats on where the positives came from. As for those not getting vaccinated, your risk!
If only we would go after petty thiefs the way we sre going after alleged Quarantine violators, Cayman would be alot safer.
Can’t wait a week for their Amazon order 🤣🤣🤣