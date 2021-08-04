Mother and son accused of paying off witness

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The prosecution opened an unusual case on Monday against a mother and son who are both charged with conspiracy to defeat the course of justice. The pair have been charged over allegations they paid off a witness in an effort to stop her from giving evidence against the son. Kurt Stevenson Carter (30) and his mother, Sana Carter, have denied the charge, which relates to another set of serious charges against Kurt Carter and another man regarding an incident in 2019. Carter went on to be acquitted of those allegations in a trial earlier this year, even though the woman who was allegedly paid to stay away still testified.

The details of the previous charges against Carter have not yet been disclosed to the jury hearing this case.

But the crown told them they would hear evidence during the course of the trial that would make them sure the Carters had conspired to interfere with the course of justice in that case by paying CI$2,500 and a promise of $7,500 more to the woman who had made a series of allegations against Carter and his co-defendant to persuade her to drop the complaint.

As she outlined the crown’s case to the jury, prosecutor Nicole Petit said that Sana and Kurt Carter had created documents, including an affidavit withdrawing the allegations, which was signed by the witness, in which she had also agreed to accept $10,000 from Carter and his co-defendant as restitution for the accusations she had made against them. They had also induced her to sign another document agreeing not to disclose any information about the agreement.

Petit said that the pair had used a go-between to give the documents to the witness for her to sign, and that both the original complainant as well as the witness would be giving evidence in court.

In addition to the testimony from the two women, the prosecutor said the jury would see telephone messages between the Carters referring to the documents and the payment to the witness.

The case continues.