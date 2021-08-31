Minister should apologise for ‘hoax’ tactic

Disgusted young Caymanian writes: Underhanded, totally reprehensible, and totally unacceptable is the only way to describe how I felt when I read that Minister Bryan’s announcement to reduce the tourism stipend was, in his words, a “hoax” meant to scare Caymanians to “Go find work”. Well, as someone who has been affected by this pandemic and someone who is struggling to “find work”, let me enlighten Minister Bryan on a few things.

His hoax is an insult to the thousands of hard-working, underpaid, undervalued, and unsupported Caymanians living in his constituency. While he may feel like his hoax was a brilliant chess play, all it did was make me feel used and, to be honest, quite dirty.

How could someone who comes from such humble beginnings not see the error in deliberately lying to a large segment of the population who are already living with anxiety and stress? People who are trying to find work in an unsympathetic foreigner-favouring industry.

Did he not think his words would instill not just a sense of urgency, but also a sense of despair in someone who has applied for countless jobs only to be told they are over- or under-qualified?

Did he not think single mothers who now face the prospect of their kids returning to school, unvaccinated, while we open borders already had enough to contend with? And that adding the threat of a reduced stipend was only going to make them feel even more desperate as the tourism businesses continue to apply for permits and pay lip service to employing Caymanians?

Minister, your words didn’t inspire anyone, and now to hear that it was just a “hoax”! I am at a loss when I try to imagine why a minister in Cabinet would deploy such underhanded tactics. Playing with people lives, Minister Bryan, is the trademark of a true narcissist and dictator, not a caring “people-driven” representative.

But let’s not allow the other PACT members off the hook either. They are complicit in this “hoax” and they need to either publicly distance themselves from this act or be prepared to be painted with the same brush.

The government’s Policy Statement shows that the stipend will continue, but do the figures reflect that this claim of a “hoax” is true? Or was there an adjustment made to reflect a reduction in the amounts to be paid? Only an FOI will clear this question up.

Minister Bryan spent a lot of time talking this through at the press briefing. Were Premier Panton and Minister Turner, who sat there in approval, in on the joke? Can we now treat the entire Strategic Policy Statement as a potential hoax? At any moment can PACT change direction and say, “we were kidding; we didn’t mean it”?

PACT talks about accountability and transparency; well, those two things require more than talk! Let’s see if anyone in the PACT Government has the decency to apologise to the many out-of-work, struggling, poor Caymanians who were, it seems, the brunt of a cruel joke.

We are not your children, PACT, and we certainly do not appreciate being coerced and tricked into anything, if you all feel that we are just a bunch of lazy people who don’t want to work, well stop the stipend, or reduce it, but do not construct elaborate schemes to trick us into doing ANYTHING.

Someone owes me an apology. I will get it now, or in four years.