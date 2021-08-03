Men jailed for 15 years in fatal bar beating

Jeremy Parchman (left) and Shimar Kelly (from social media)

(CNS): Jeremy Parchman (21) and Shimar Kelly (23) were each sentenced on Tuesday to seven and a half years in prison for the manslaughter of Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge from Sri Lanka, who was working in Cayman as a chef when he was killed at Bananas nightclub, George Town, in 2019. Parchman and Kelly were found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in January of this year. The men had beaten up Wannukawatta-Waduge just outside the bar, punching him in the head, but because of a pre-existing medical condition, this caused a hemorrhage and his death.

As she explained her sentence, Justice Cheryll Richards said she had taken into account all of the challenges relating to the case, and the fact that the men had not intended to kill the victim and that were it not for his medical condition he likely would not have died.

But she pointed out that it was still an “unprovoked, callous and deliberate attack” that may have been opportunistic but was retaliatory. The victim, she said, “was defenseless” and the fatal blow had been loud enough to draw attention to the witnesses.

Justice Richards said that the men were guilty of the most serious of offences and a life had been lost that cannot be replaced. She spoke of the tragic consequences for Wannukawatta-Waduge’s young family in Sri Lanka, and said the impact on them of his killing could not be underestimated. His wife is suffering from cancer and is the only caregiver to their two-year-old daughter. But she is unable to work and without her husband’s economic support she no longer has the money to finance the cancer treatment she needs.

As she handed down the 90 month jail term to each of the men, she said she had taken both the aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances into account and the sentence was the lowest she could impose.

According to the circumstances of this case, Kelly and Parchman had beaten Wannukawatta-Waduge after Parchman’s brother, Kevin, had already punched him and knocked him to the ground in the club. Wannukawatta-Waduge had been accused of touching Kevin Parchman’s girlfriend.

Security had assisted Wannukawatta-Waduge and helped him to leave the bar. But around one minute later Kelly and Parchman were seen coming out of the bar on CCTV. According to witnesses, the two men beat him up in the car park of the bar and then left him on the ground.

Bystanders called the emergency services but after they arrived he was pronounced dead. Shortly afterwards it emerged that Wannukawatta-Waduge had a pre-existing illness that made him vulnerable to injury, which exacerbated the beating he received, and the injuries caused his death.

Kevin Parchman was also charged in this case but was not involved in the beating outside the bar and had previously pleaded guilty to ABH in relation to punching Wannukawatta-Waduge inside the bar.