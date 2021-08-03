Men jailed for 15 years in fatal bar beating
(CNS): Jeremy Parchman (21) and Shimar Kelly (23) were each sentenced on Tuesday to seven and a half years in prison for the manslaughter of Dinesh Asanka Fernando Wannukawatta-Waduge from Sri Lanka, who was working in Cayman as a chef when he was killed at Bananas nightclub, George Town, in 2019. Parchman and Kelly were found guilty of manslaughter by a jury in January of this year. The men had beaten up Wannukawatta-Waduge just outside the bar, punching him in the head, but because of a pre-existing medical condition, this caused a hemorrhage and his death.
As she explained her sentence, Justice Cheryll Richards said she had taken into account all of the challenges relating to the case, and the fact that the men had not intended to kill the victim and that were it not for his medical condition he likely would not have died.
But she pointed out that it was still an “unprovoked, callous and deliberate attack” that may have been opportunistic but was retaliatory. The victim, she said, “was defenseless” and the fatal blow had been loud enough to draw attention to the witnesses.
Justice Richards said that the men were guilty of the most serious of offences and a life had been lost that cannot be replaced. She spoke of the tragic consequences for Wannukawatta-Waduge’s young family in Sri Lanka, and said the impact on them of his killing could not be underestimated. His wife is suffering from cancer and is the only caregiver to their two-year-old daughter. But she is unable to work and without her husband’s economic support she no longer has the money to finance the cancer treatment she needs.
As she handed down the 90 month jail term to each of the men, she said she had taken both the aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances into account and the sentence was the lowest she could impose.
According to the circumstances of this case, Kelly and Parchman had beaten Wannukawatta-Waduge after Parchman’s brother, Kevin, had already punched him and knocked him to the ground in the club. Wannukawatta-Waduge had been accused of touching Kevin Parchman’s girlfriend.
Security had assisted Wannukawatta-Waduge and helped him to leave the bar. But around one minute later Kelly and Parchman were seen coming out of the bar on CCTV. According to witnesses, the two men beat him up in the car park of the bar and then left him on the ground.
Bystanders called the emergency services but after they arrived he was pronounced dead. Shortly afterwards it emerged that Wannukawatta-Waduge had a pre-existing illness that made him vulnerable to injury, which exacerbated the beating he received, and the injuries caused his death.
Kevin Parchman was also charged in this case but was not involved in the beating outside the bar and had previously pleaded guilty to ABH in relation to punching Wannukawatta-Waduge inside the bar.
This sentence shows just how much we value lives here
At least it was a trial by judge alone, imagine the result if it had been a trial by jury of their peers.
Well. Case closed. It’s all done. Peace be with all.
should be 15 years + each
that woman and her child are now without the dad/husband due to these two boys stupidity.
start imposing the maximum sentence in killing not the lowest damnit
They will be out next year
Totally misleading headline. Should read ‘Killers get 7 1/2 years but will be out in less than 3”
Knowing the farcical way too lenient ‘justice’ system we have here.
Jeremy and Shimar use your time away to learn from this experience and make yourselves better.
Little Boys are cowards very brave to beat someone up when it’s 2 on 1
The whole lot are nothing but trouble. The brothers need to be in prison as well.
7.5 years, for effectively 2 deaths, now the widow cannot afford to treat her cancer.
Not to mention the affect losing both parents will have on the poor 2 year old.
Wow judge went for the lightest sentence she could give, guess they will serve one or two years and then be pardoned. So as long as these type of hoodlums get away with murder then we are all in for trouble. We all need to be able to carry guns so we can defend ourselves!
Too lenient of a sentence – sorry not sorry. God Bless the victim’s family.
No early release for effs sake.
Judge was pleased that she could give the LOWEST sentence????? WTH?
These tough guys need to spend the maximum!! Destroyed 5 lives because some touched your girlfriend?
Did he honk her boob or brushed past her arm? WTH?
Wonder how good they felt about themselves as they strolled back into the bar after murdering a man. oN aCcIDenT because he had a condition…
That sentence isn’t even long enough if the man had lived.
And what if he lived but was brain damaged and incapacitated for the rest of his life? Becoming a burden to his family that is burdened now because the bread winner is gone.
All involved make me sick to my stomach. The judge too. prison is for punishment…
I agree with you 1000%.
Not enough. 15 years each would be about right. I hope the CPS appeal the sentence.
“she said she had taken both the aggravating factors and mitigating circumstances into account and the sentence was the lowest she could impose.”
How about you stop looking to give the lowest sentence you can and instead impose proper justice for killing someone? These two will be out in 4 years. – 4 years for killing someone and ruining a family, what kind of justice is that?
Not only did they kill this poor man, but what about the wife and her cancer treatment? Can she no longer afford it? If so, that’s another death they are accountable for.
I wonder if there’s a gofundme or similar where we can prove that the people of Cayman aren’t thugs like these two.
Good riddance to these waste boys y’all really need to grow up and stop being a nuisance to the brac and grand cayman…
waste? you dont know a thing about them. sym
We know them. They are a waste
Seven and a half years not enough, they’ll be out on parole in 4 years…Seems like murder not a serious crime any more.
Misleading headline. 2 men x 7.5 years each does not equal 15 years!
Should have given them 15 years a piece like headline implies. That would have been a good start!
They should be jailed for 15 years or more and made to pay reparations to the victim’s family.
They jumped him and then callously left a man to die on the ground in the car park, their defense was we only meant to hurt him, we didn’t think he’d die.
Society should have little time for this and I don’t care what any of the commentators that jump in to say what “good” boys they are have to say. This sort of thing happens too often in Cayman and needs to stop.
Especially when they wont serve anywhere near the 7.5 either.
Too short a time for these two. What about the assault on the elderly man in Cayman Brac that it is alleged that one or both may have been involved in.
If you don’t know what happen then leave it right where it is.
Punks.