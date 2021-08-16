Masked men try to abduct woman, force her into van
(CNS): A woman who was walking on Saturday night in the area of Safehaven Drive off West Bay Road, by the Ritz Carlton, was saved from an abduction by a passing couple, police have said. At around 8:25pm the woman was approached by two masked men in a white utility-type vehicle. The men demanded that she get into the van and tried to grab her. But the woman managed to get away as the couple who were passing by saw the exchange and engaged the perpetrators in an effort to help the victim. As a result, the would-be abductors got back in the van and sped off in the direction of West Bay.
The victim was uninjured during the exchange and the couple who helped the victim left before police arrived. However, the police who are investigating the incident are keen to speak with them, as well as anyone else who may have seen what happened or who can assist with identifying the two perpetrators.
Although the men were wearing masks, police said they “appeared to have dark brown skin” and are of slim build.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
WTF?
Glad she got away and someone stepped up to help!
CCTV on the road to WB, should not be hard to track them down.
On the face of it this is scary s#*t, really f%#*@“g scary. How and what have we become. There can be no tolerance or leniency for this kind of behaviour, Justices are you listening
thank anyone you believe in that there were people to help 🙏
Violent crime has skyrocketed since the borders have been closed. There is simply not enough money moving around the economy and it is pushing people into Drugs, Alcohol and dangerous crime.
This extended closure will push Cayman into poverty, crime and failed statehood.
Reopen now!!
You are f******** crazy to blame this on borders being closed people like you shouldn’t be here
#caymankind