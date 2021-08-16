Masked men try to abduct woman, force her into van

(CNS): A woman who was walking on Saturday night in the area of Safehaven Drive off West Bay Road, by the Ritz Carlton, was saved from an abduction by a passing couple, police have said. At around 8:25pm the woman was approached by two masked men in a white utility-type vehicle. The men demanded that she get into the van and tried to grab her. But the woman managed to get away as the couple who were passing by saw the exchange and engaged the perpetrators in an effort to help the victim. As a result, the would-be abductors got back in the van and sped off in the direction of West Bay.

The victim was uninjured during the exchange and the couple who helped the victim left before police arrived. However, the police who are investigating the incident are keen to speak with them, as well as anyone else who may have seen what happened or who can assist with identifying the two perpetrators.

Although the men were wearing masks, police said they “appeared to have dark brown skin” and are of slim build.